LEROY — The Canton Minors baseball team rolled to a 34-2 win over Tioga-Lawrenceville in District 15 Minors Little League bracket action on Friday.

With the victory Canton now heads to Athens on Sunday for a 4 p.m. game.

Tunkhannock beat NEBall 22-16 and Southern Tioga beat Susquehanna Area 17-7 in other games. Southern Tioga is at Troy on Sunday and Wellsboro hosts Tunkhannock.

In Majors softball play RTL picked up a 13-1 win over Wellsboro, while Tunkhannock beat Susquehanna County 18-3.

RTL and Tunkhannock will meet on Sunday at RTL while Wellsboro travels to Susquehanna County.