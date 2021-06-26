LEROY — The Canton Minors baseball team rolled to a 34-2 win over Tioga-Lawrenceville in District 15 Minors Little League bracket action on Friday.
With the victory Canton now heads to Athens on Sunday for a 4 p.m. game.
Tunkhannock beat NEBall 22-16 and Southern Tioga beat Susquehanna Area 17-7 in other games. Southern Tioga is at Troy on Sunday and Wellsboro hosts Tunkhannock.
In Majors softball play RTL picked up a 13-1 win over Wellsboro, while Tunkhannock beat Susquehanna County 18-3.
RTL and Tunkhannock will meet on Sunday at RTL while Wellsboro travels to Susquehanna County.
