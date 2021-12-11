The Canton girls basketball team opened up its season with a 28-25 win over North Penn-Liberty in the Ryan Ostrom Memorial Girls Basketball Tournament on Friday night.
After trailing 10-9 at halftime, the Lady Warriors outscored NP-L 19-15 in the second half to come out with the win.
Carolyn Thoren and Kendall Kitchen each scored eight points to lead Canton.
Emme Tymeson netted six points for the Lady Warriors, and Molly Ward had five.
NP-L’s Jaclyn Nelson led all scorers with nine points, and Sidney Landis added six.
Canton will take the floor again today against the winner of Montgomery and Addison.
