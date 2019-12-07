Canton sits in second place after the first day of the DKI on Friday.
The Warriors amassed 45 points and still have nine wrestlers alive in the championship bracket. Lackawanna Trail leads with 60.5 points.
North Penn-Liberty is 10th with 29 points and four still in title contention, Troy (28) is 11th and has three in the championship bracket while Sullivan County (21.5) had four alive in the main draw.
Canton’s Timmy Ward (170) made his return to athletic competition on Friday, earning a second period fall in the round of 16.
Ward has been out for the last year to battle cancer.
Others in the quarterfinals for the Warriors are Brenen Taylor (160), Conner Davis (220), Derek Atherton-Ely (195), Garrett Storch (182), Hayden Ward (132), Isaac Landis (113), Riley Parker (145) and Trevor Williams (220).
For NPL Coy Wagner (120), Kohen Lehman (170), Patriot June (126) and Roger Learn (106) are into the quarterfinals.
Troy’s three are state champion Sheldon Seymour (120), Seth Seymour (106) and Jacob Turner (160).
The Sullivan County four are Cobey Saxon (126), Colton Ammerman (152), Herm Harney (170) and Nate Higley (145).
Wrestling continues at Bloomsburg today with a 10 a.m. start for the first session and 3:30 p.m. for the third.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.