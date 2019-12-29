TUNKHANNOCK — Canton took second at the Tunkhannock Holiday Classic Saturday.
The Warriors (201.5) were right behind champions West Scranton (205) while Wyalusing (169) came in fourth.
Troy (89.5) was 14th with NEB (38) taking 25th.
Five different NTL wrestlers came away with titles: Troy’s Sheldon Seymour (120), Wyalusing’s Colbrin Nolan (138) and Jackson Chilson (220) and Canton’s Timmy Ward (170) and Garrett Storch (182).
Seymour breezed through the tournament, scoring a fall in the semifinals then beating Wyalusing’s Hunter Manahan in the finals by technical fall in 3:12.
Nolan also dominated his final two matches, scoring a pin in the semifinals then pinning Tunkhannock’s Ethan Munley in 3:22 in the finals.
Ward finished the day with two decisions. He won 4-1 in the semifinals then shutout Bradford’s Derek Sunafrank 6-0 in the title bout.
Storch finished the day with two falls. After getting a pin in the semifinals he pinned Mahanoy’s Alexis Perez in 3:01 in the finals.
Chilson scored a 3-1 decision to reach the finals, then pinned Tunkhannock’s Nick Marabell in 3:22 to get the title.
Canton’s Hayden Ward (132) took home silver, winning in the semifinals by fall then getting pinned by Tunkhannock’s Dave Evans in 59 seconds in the championship bout.
All in all the Warriors had nine place finishers in the tournament.
After Timmy Ward, Storch and Hayden Ward were Bailey Ferguson (113) and Trevor Williams (220) in third, Riley Parker (145) in fourth, Derek Atherton-Ely (195) and Isaac Landis (106) in fifth and Jaden Hulslander (285) taking home eighth.
After Wyalusing’s three of Chilson, Colbrin and Manahan they had three more medalists for six total: Logan Newton (152) in third, Nick Woodruff (132) in fifth and Brian Arnold (160) in seventh.
Troy had three total medalists: Seymour, Jacob Turner (152) in fourth and Jayden Renzo (138) in sixth.
NEB finished the tournament with two medalists: Dawson Brown (285) in third and Kenric Ricci (170) taking seventh.
WINDSOR TOURNAMENT
Waverly’s Ethan Stotler won the 160 pound title at the invite while Towanda had three medalists on the day.
Stotler won by fall in the semifinals then defeated Indian River’s Aiden Poe 10-7 in the final.
He was Waverly’s only medalist.
For the Knights Alex Perez (220) took second, Tyler Hawley (113) finished fourth and Evan Johnson (145) wrestled all the way back to take fourth.
Perez won by fall in the semifinals but was pinned by Burnt Hills’ Victor Little in the final in 3:11.
“I thought Alex put together a decent tournament,” said Towanda coach Bill Sexton. “He kind of got handled in the finals but aside from that he had a strong tournament getting there.”
It was Little’s 100th career win and it was Perez’s first tournament final.
“That’s a good accomplishment for a tournament of this size,” Sexton said.
He was also pleased with Hawley’s day.
“I thought Tyler had a strong tournament for us, he just ran into a kid who was better than him in the third place match,” said Sexton. “He put together a good two day period for us.”
Johnson lost his second match on Friday so he had to wrestle all the way back to the third place match for a total of eight matches. He went 6-2.
“He won five straight matches,” remarked Sexton. “He was certainly busy and it was productive for him.”
Sexton also felt that Wyatt Delamater (2-2), Joe Vanderpool (3-2) and Clay Watkins (2-2) all had solid tournaments. They were all knocked out in the blood round.
“Overall, for the kids we took we had a good effort across the board,” described Sexton. “Hopefully we can build on this and move into the Flynn Duals on Saturday and move into the heart of the NTL season when we come back in January.”
BOB ROHM DUALS
North Penn-Liberty went 1-4 at the annual tournament.
Their lone win was over CMVT 38-36 in the final round.
Tyler Pequignot (152), Logyn Choplosky (285) and Roger Learn (106) all won by falls in the match while Mitchael Tice (160) and Coy Wagner (113) scored forfeits.
Kohen Lehman (170) earned a 17-7 major decision with Patriot June (126) also getting a major decision, 10-0.
In their opening match they lost to Mt. Carmel 60-18.
The started 18-0 NPL as Learn (106) and Wagner (120) scored falls around a Braydon Garverick (113) forfeit.
Then the Red Tornadoes scored 60 straight.
The Mounties lost 66-18 to Muncy with Choplosky (285) and Pequignot (152) scoring falls as Learn (106) earned a forfeit.
They were edged out Bloomsburg 40-36.
Wagner (120), June (126), Pequignot (152), Lehman (170) and Choplosky (285) won by falls. Learn scored a forfeit.
They also dropped a close one with Central Cambria 37-33.
June (126), Lehman (160) and Choplosky (285) won by falls as Learn (106) and Garverick (120) scored forfeits.
Wagner eeked out a 4-0 decision.
