TROY — In a back and forth match, Canton held on to beat Troy 3-2 in their annual Pink Game in girls’ volleyball action Saturday.
The Trojans won the first set 25-14 but the Warriors struck back in the second, winning 25-18.
Troy took the third set 25-15 with Canton getting the fourth 25-19.
The Warriors won the deciding set 15-5.
Annie Gaiotti had 11 points, five aces, two kills, one assist and 13 digs with Jillaney Hartford finished with 14 points, four aces, five kills, one block and four digs.
Emily Ferguson added six points, six kills, two assists and 15 digs; Taylor Gilbert had four points, two kills and seven digs; Jillian Shay added 14 points, two aces, five assists and 17 digs; Carmya Martell finished with five points, two aces, four kills, 19 assists and 15 digs; Rhiley McNett had 10 kills, two blocks, two assists and nine digs while Rachel Martin had four kills, one assist and four digs.
For Troy Mallori Morse had 17 points, one kill, 10 assists and 18 digs with Savannah Sakosky adding four points, a kill and 31 digs.
Morgan Millard had three points, five kills, three blocks and a dig; Allison Beers had six points, five kills and 13 digs; Dalainey Braund added four points, four kills, one block and five digs; Vanessa Thomas had nine points, five kills, seven assists and 15 digs; Annie Rosanelli had 10 points, six kills, a block and 11 digs; Shyanna Yaggie notched a point, two assists and 13 digs and Macy Vroman chipped in with five kills, three blocks and an assist.
Sierra Yaggie and Allee Dutrow combined for five digs as Dutrow also had a kill.
Canton won the JV match 25-11, 25-14.
Keri Wesneski led the Warriors with eight aces and four kills as Aislyn Williams had three aces, one dig, two kills and three assists.
Marissa Ostrander added six aces and two assists; Charity Ragan had one assist, a dig and one ace; Olivia Kulp finished with a dig and a kill; Trisha Gilbert had a kill; Allyson Butcher added four assists and Lexie Gleckner had two digs.
Towanda 3, Mountain View 1
25-5, 23-25, 25-15, 25-13
Shelby Johnson had 23 points, six kills, one block and three digs to lead the Knights while Samarah Smith added 12 points, two kills and five digs.
DaLanie Pepper had 12 points, one kill, 18 assists and 10 digs; Zoe Czajkowski added 11 points and 20 digs; Paige Manchester had two points, 16 kills, four blocks, three digs and an assist; Whitney Maloney had two points and three digs; Blaze Wood had two points, a kill and four digs; Keona Walker added two blocks and a kill with Gracie Schoonover getting a kill and Taylor Johnson adding a dig.
