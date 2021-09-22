LITCHFIELD — The Sayre and Canton cross country teams faced off in an unusual situation on Tuesday afternoon.
While the teams were walking the course prior to the meet, a mother bear and her cubs were spotted near the path the runners take through the woods behind the Litchfield Elementary building, according to Sayre coach Randy Felt.
The course was then modified to keep the runners out of the woods and away from the bears.
Runners ran four laps of the course’s outer loop.
In the boys competition, Canton won with 15 points to Sayre’s 50.
Canton’s Michael Skipper finished in first place with a time of 17 minutes, 18 seconds. Isaiah Niemczyk was second, finishing in 17:49.
Braylon Dekay was the only boy competing for Sayre. He finished in third place with a time of 19:48.
Canton’s Braydon Vroman and Josh Hess rounded out the top five with times of 20:14 and 20:47, respectively.
The Warriors also defeated Sayre in the girls race, winning 12-24 with a modified scoring system.
The first three runners to finish were all from Canton.
Camille McRoberts took first with a time of 20:40, Emmie Tymeson came in second with a 21:05 and Kali Wesneski was third, finishing in 22:04.
Sayre’s Corey Ault finished in fourth place with a time of 23:43, and Rose Shikanga took fifth with a 24:37.
Next up for Sayre is a meet against Northeast Bradford and Wyalusing, with the Rams hosting, on Sept. 28.
Canton will travel to Sullivan County for a tri-meet with Troy that same day.
