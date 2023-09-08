WELLSBORO — In most sports, especially football, athletes are tasked with overcoming whatever adversity they encounter, in the name of finding success.
The Canton Warriors looked that adversity — appearing in the form of turnovers, special teams’ mishaps and a relatively sloppy performance — right in the face, and battled through it, leaning on their impact players to put yet another game to rest long before the final whistle.
Canton football moved to 3-0 on Thursday night, hitting the road and defeating Wellsboro, 41-6, thanks in large part to some big plays from its usual contributors.
“Winning they say is contagious and these guys have been around it,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said. “These young guys, they haven’t had a chance to play just because of the depth we’ve had, it’s kind of just bled into their system. Wasn’t our cleanest game, had a lot of turnovers, had some mistakes. I told them to enjoy the win, but we’ve got some work to do.”
Michael Davis totaled 269 total yards on 16 touches and scored four touchdowns — two rushing, two receiving — to carry the load for the Warriors for the second week in a row. Hudson Ward added 30 yards on six carries, also making two catches for another 25 yards, while Aydin Holcomb contributed five carries for 19 yards along with a 23-yard receiving touchdown. Quarterback Ben Fitch finished the game 7-for-11, racking up 212 yards to go with his three touchdown passes.
“It honestly motivates us (when we don’t have our best performance) because we know we can play a lot better,” Davis said. “Which, if we play a lot better, well, we could be unstoppable, but there are still tough teams that are going to put up a fight with us.”
While Wellsboro certainly put up a fight, playing a hand in the Warriors’ miscues, they were able to keep the train rolling on the road Friday night.
After trading possessions to start the game, it was Canton’s defense, not its offense, that put the Warriors on the board first.
Dawson Burgess jumped on a route perfectly, intercepting the ball and immediately racing the other way, 35 yards for a score, putting the Warriors ahead 6-0.
Shortly after, Davis added his first score, a 58-yard rumble on his first carry, to Canton ahead 13-0. Wellsboro responded on the scoreboard after Davis’ first score, thanks in large part to a blocked punt by Keagan Spaar, setting the Hornets up deep in Canton territory.
On the next play, Will Gastrock ran it in for a nine-yard score, cutting the deficit down to seven, 13-6.
Wellsboro maintained the new found momentum, forcing a three-and-out on Canton’s next series, and bringing about another punt. The ball slipped out of the hands of the returner however, and a hustling Hudson Ward jumped on the ball to give the Warriors new life.
They were quick to take advantage.
Two plays after the recovery, Fitch and Davis connected for a 37-yard score through the air, and after a successful two-point conversion, Canton led 21-6. A key stop on fourth down of Wellsboro’s next series put the Warriors in position to add some more, which Davis did, taking a handoff 24 yards for his third touchdown of the first half, putting his team up 28-6 entering the break.
With a large lead on the scoreboard, Canton was able to overcome some second half missteps, including fumbles lost on back-to-back offensive snaps, as they looked to get to the finish line for their third straight victory.
After sleepwalking to begin the third quarter, Fitch and Holcomb got things back on track at the end of the period for the Warriors, connecting for a 27-yard touchdown where Holcomb found himself wide open in the end zone after sneaking behind the defensive coverage.
Davis would add his fourth touchdown of the game with just under seven minutes to go in the game, making a catch on a screen pass from Fitch and going the rest of the way for a 44-yard score, putting Canton up 41-6.
“That was huge,” Sechrist said. “Wellsboro played tough. Coach (Matt) Hildebrand always does a good job getting his guys ready. Those big plays were huge for us. Some of those real big plays, really got the spark going and got us fired up.”
Walker Baillie came up with an interception on Wellsboro’s last effort of the night, and Canton was able to kneel down the remaining time, leaving Wellsboro with another blowout win to begin the season, and an added rest day before next week.
“We’re gonna look at film, we’re going to look at mistakes, we’re gonna look at what we did well,” Sechrist said. “We’re gonna put ice on, we’re not even going on the practice field. We’re gonna need to heal up, so hopefully we can get some guys rested up. (The players) will enjoy the extra long weekend.”
