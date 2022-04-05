Canton overpowers Sayre

SAYRE — The Canton softball team erupted for 19 runs in the fifth inning of Monday’s game on its way to a 28-2 win over Sayre.
Canton led 9-0 when Sayre got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Meghan Flynn stole home to make the score 9-1 and Hailey McCaig scored Raegan Parrish to make it 9-2.
Canton then sent 23 batters to the plate and racked up 19 hits and 19 runs in the top of the fifth.
The Warriors finished the game with 32 hits, including five apiece from Emmi Ward, Taryn Acia and Keri Wesneski.
Molly Ward added four hits for Canton and Allyson Butcher had two. Ten different Canton players had multiple hits in the game.
Wesneski got the win in the circle for Canton. She allowed just one hit and struck out 11 batters,
Flynn and Parrish were responsible for Sayre’s two hits in the contest.
Canton is scheduled to face Cowanesque Valley on the road at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Sayre will travel to Williamson on Friday.
