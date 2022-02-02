Canton-Sayre girls

Canton’s Molly Ward attacks the basket as Sayre’s Reagan McCutcheon defends on Tuesday night.

 Review Photo/RYAN SHARP

SAYRE — Canton used an 18-point second quarter to pull away for a 41-9 win over Sayre in Tuesday’s night’s NTL girls basketball contest.

Neither team produced much offense in the first quarter, which ended with Canton ahead 5-2.

Canton scored 18 points in the second quarter while holding Sayre to three, and took a 23-5 lead into halftime.

Sayre scored two points in each of the final two quarters while Canton added 18 second-half points to pull away for the win.

Liz Shaw led Sayre with three points, while Jazz DeKay, Abbie McGaughey and Reagan McCutchen each scored two.

Kendra Merrill pulled down a team-high four rebounds, and McGaughey and Dekay each had two.

Canton’s Kendall Kitchen scored a game-high 14 points.

Carolyn Thoren had 10 points and Molly Ward added six for the Lady Warriors.

Canton forced 18 turnovers in the game.

Sayre will travel to Williamson for a game at 5 p.m. this evening and Canton will host Northeast Bradford at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.