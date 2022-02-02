SAYRE — Canton used an 18-point second quarter to pull away for a 41-9 win over Sayre in Tuesday’s night’s NTL girls basketball contest.
Neither team produced much offense in the first quarter, which ended with Canton ahead 5-2.
Canton scored 18 points in the second quarter while holding Sayre to three, and took a 23-5 lead into halftime.
Sayre scored two points in each of the final two quarters while Canton added 18 second-half points to pull away for the win.
Liz Shaw led Sayre with three points, while Jazz DeKay, Abbie McGaughey and Reagan McCutchen each scored two.
Kendra Merrill pulled down a team-high four rebounds, and McGaughey and Dekay each had two.
Canton’s Kendall Kitchen scored a game-high 14 points.
Carolyn Thoren had 10 points and Molly Ward added six for the Lady Warriors.
Canton forced 18 turnovers in the game.
Sayre will travel to Williamson for a game at 5 p.m. this evening and Canton will host Northeast Bradford at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
