CANTON — The Canton Warriors basketball team used a big second half to pull away from Northeast Bradford to capture their third straight win by a score of 50-40 on Friday.
Canton would take the lead in the first quarter with Ben Fitch knocking down two three-pointers in the frame to grab a 13-11 lead — but NEB bounced back in the second and took a 23-19 lead at the halftime break.
In the second half, the Warriors won both quarters and used a 19-point fourth to pull away from Northeast and capture the 10-point victory.
Weston Bellows led the way in the final frame and knocked down all eight of his free throws to help seal the deal for the Warriors.
Canton was led by Fitch, who netted a game-high 19 points, and knocked down three triples and grabbed six rebounds to go with two steals and two assists.
Bellows had an off-night scoring the ball with only nine points but did a bit of everything else as the senior had 10 rebounds and four steals.
Talin Williams added seven points, six boards, and two assists. Austin Allen hit on a pair of threes while dishing out two assists, Kyle Kapichok added five points, a team-high 11 rebounds, notched three blocks and grabbed two steals, while Lance Route recorded four points.
NEB was led by Dillon Donnelly with 11 points, and two steals, and Cayden McPherson who had 11 points, and three rebounds.
Brayden Miller added seven points and two assists, Cooper Brown scored six points, Eli Stanton added four points and two assists, and Drew Beers added one point and three rebounds.
Joe Stanton had team-highs in rebounds with six, assists with six, and steals with five.
Canton is back on the floor on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. when they take on rival Troy on the road, while NEB will take on Williamson next Friday at 7:30 p.m. on the road as well.
