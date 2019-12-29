CANTON — Canton pulled away from Troy 36-15 to win their 2nd Annual Canton Christmas Tournament in girls’ basketball action Saturday.
The Warriors held Troy to two first half points en route to the win. Canton won the title last year.
It was a balanced effort for the Warriors as Elle Binford, Aislyn Williams and Reagan Kelley all had seven points while Molly Wood scored six. Raeann Roupp netted five while Courtney Weiskopff rounded out the scoring with two.
Ward also had 14 rebounds and three steals with Binford grabbing four boards, handing out three assists and nabbing three steals.
Weiskopff and Kelley both had four rebounds with Roupp handing out five assists.
Sydney Taylor had six points and four steals to lead Troy with Macy Vroman adding four points and six rebounds. Olivia Call scored two with Hannah Zimmerman, Rachel Kingsley and Madison Vargas each netting one.
“The Lady Warriors played a solid game tonight, very proud of those young ladies,” said Troy coach Brian Burchard. “We struggled with ball control and getting open shots.”
Binford was named the tournament MVP with teammate Ward making the All-Tournament team.
Vroman and Taylor made the team from Troy along with NPL’s Eva Rice and Galeton’s Alli Macensky.
Consolation
North Penn-Liberty 34, Galeton 31
CANTON — In a back and forth contest NPL held Galeton to five fourth quarter points to nab the win.
Galeton led 10-9 after the first quarter with NPL taking a 17-16 lead at the half.
The Tigers tied it up at 26-all after the third before the Mounties edged them in the fourth.
Kiersten Mitstifer had 12 points to lead NPL while Eva Rice n etted 10.
Ryan Upham scored five, Jaclyn Nelson notched four points with 13 rebounds, Darby Stelter had two and Elizabeth Ritchie came away with one.
Alli Macensky had a double-double of 10 points and 11 boards to go with five blocks for Galeton while Cara Parsell had nine points, three assists and 13 rebounds.
Jessie Evans had eight points and four assists as Lauren Sauley netted four points to go with nine boards. Sandy Bliss chipped in with six rebounds.
SELINSGROVE TOURNAMENT
Championship
Sullivan County 54, Selinsgrove 50
The Griffins rallied from a 9-point deficit going into the fourth quarter to earn the tournament title Saturday.
The Seals jumped out early, taking a 23-10 first quarter lead, but an 18-7 second quarter in favor of Sullivan cut it to 30-28 at the half.
Selinsgrove held Sullivan to six third quarter points to get the big lead but a 20 point fourth was enough for the Griffins to come back.
Sophia Springman scored 11 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter to spur the rally.
Springman also had seven rebounds in the game while Jessica King had eight points, 18 boards and three steals.
King was named the MVP while Springman made the All-Tournament team.
Sammy Albright added nine points and four boards, Kassidy Beinlich had eight points and six rebounds and Stella Harney chipped in with eight points.
NORTH PENN-MANSFIELD TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
South Williamsport 55, NP-Mansfield 27
MANSFIELD — South jumped out to a 17-2 first quarter lead and never looked back en route to the tournament title.
JoAnne McNamara had 15 points to lead the Lady Tigers with Shaelyn Berguson netting five.
Jaime Palmer had three points with eight rebounds with Hannah Bowens and Sarah Spohn both scoring two points. Riley Dvid chipped in with five boards while Emma Palmer grabbed four rebounds.
MONTGOMERY TOURNAMENT
Consolation
Montgomery 38, Wyalusing 27
In a low scoring affair the Lady Rams came up short on Saturday.
The Raiders led just 8-5 after the first quarter but added to their lead each quarter until they had a 28-15 advantage going into the fourth.
In the final frame Wyalusing had their scoring quarter with 12 points but couldn’t quite close the gap.
Imogen Herbert, Layla Botts and Hailey Jayne had five points each to lead the Rams with Botts also grabbing four steals.
Laci Norton netted four points with Olivia Spencer, Catherine Brown, Chelsea Bassett and Olivia Leichliter each scoring two points.
Brown also grabbed eight rebounds.
Riley Fry had 12 points to lead Montgomery.
NON-LEAGUE
NEB 49, Candor 31
Lauryn Jones had 16 points, four rebounds and four steals to lead the Panthers to the win Saturday.
NEB had a total of 20 steals and forced 28 turnovers in the victory.
Kayleigh Thoman had eight points with Maisie Neuber and Vicky Rought each scoring seven. Neuber also had seven steals and five boards while Rought grabbed five boards as well.
Jorja Welch and Alena Beebe both scored four points with Welch nabbing three steals.
Lindsay Moore rounded out the scoring with three points to go with four rebounds.
Katie O’Connor had 14 points to lead NEB in their 37-20 JV win over Candor.
