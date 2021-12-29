Susquehanna — After three straight league defeats, The Canton boys basketball team bounced back to defeat Susquehanna 46-31 on Tuesday night.
Cooper Kitchen and Canton came ready to play outscoring Susquehanna 11-4 in the first quarter. Cooper scored six of his 10 points in the first quarter and Isaiah Niemczyk scored three of his 11 points.
Susquehanna was once again outscored in the second quarter and trailed 19-11 at halftime.
Colton Stone scored five points for the Sabers in the third quarter doing just enough to help Susquehanna stay alive cutting the lead to 27-21 heading into the final quarter.
Canton’s Weston Bellows scored five of his nine total points, Niemzcyk scored four points, and Caiden Williams scored four of his eight points to seal the win in the fourth quarter.
Canton next hosts Towanda on Tuesday Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
