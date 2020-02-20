ROME — Down 10 with four minutes to play Canton’s season couldn’t have been more on the brink.
Northeast Bradford was doing their best to run out the clock but the Warriors picked up their defense and made some buckets, out scoring the Panthers 12-2 in the last 3:48 to tie the game and send it into overtime.
They continued that strong defense in the extra period, holding NEB to three points, and pick up the District IV, Class A boys’ basketball quarterfinal win 52-47 Wednesday.
“That’s a lot of character being down 10 (points) going into that fourth quarter,” Canton coach Brock Kitchen said. “The two teams battled hard, we’ve had some great games against them. That’s what you want.”
The Warriors had seeked out wins in both meetings with NEB this season and, as the old saying goes, it’s hard to beat a team three times in one year.
“I never said that to the kids but yeah, I knew that,” remarked Kitchen. “We just match well with them. The first half we just didn’t make shots, that’s all there was to it. The second half our athletes started to make some shots.”
The players were just happy to extend their seniors’ season.
“We’ve been saying all week, one more practice, one more game and we got that,” said Cooper Kitchen.
They had a mind set going in — confident but not cocky.
“Confident that we know we can play with them and just do whatever we can to limit their players and make ours execute,” explained Cooper.
It balanced effort for Canton as nobody scored more than 14 points.
“I thought Zach (Rentzel) too over there for spells at a time,” explained coach Kitchen. “Being aggressive, going to the hole. Isaiah (Neimczyk) started to wake up there in the fourth quarter, getting some penetration for us. Ben (Knapp) was constant on the boards for us and Cooper knocked down a couple shots when we needed them. A great team game.”
Rentzel finished with 14 points, six of them in the third quarter, to lead Canton with Isaiah Niemczyk added 13 points, seven of them in the fourth, to go with five boards and three steals.
Kitchen finished with 12 points, six in the first quarter and six in overtime, along with five rebounds as Knapp had six points and 10 boards. Brenden Matthews added five points while Caiden Williams chipped in with two points.
After running well on offense in the first three quarters they stalled in the fourth, only scoring four points and that carried over into the overtime.
When Canton went from zone to man to man NEB struggled to execute as they looked to both run clock and get easy looks.
“Our game plan wasn’t to play man to man,” coach Kitchen said. “We’ve played 3-2 zone the last two games against them but when we got in that situation and were down and they were trying to stall a little bit we had to and they didn’t handle the pressure very well.”
For NEB Lucas Crown had 19 points, 13 of them in the first half, to go with five boards and five assists.
Nick Marino chipped in with 12 points, four boards and three assists as Andy Crown had 10 points, six boards and three steals.
Clayton Conner and Logan Mullen had three points a piece with Conner adding eight rebounds and three assists.
Dan Williams and Tony Bisignano chipped in with four boards each while Bisignano also had three steals.
Canton came out strong right off the tip, going on an 8-2 run in the first half of the fourth quarter. Marino put NEB up 2-0 but the Warriors scored eight straight with a bucket from Niemczyk then three straight from Kitchen, all on fast breaks from either NEB turnovers or missed shots.
The second half of the first quarter Lucas Crown could do no wrong, though.
He scored nine points in the last 3:22, including a half court buzzer beater that put NEB up 16-10 at the break and took all the momentum away from the Warriors’ fast start.
The two buckets he didn’t have during their 12-2 run to end the first was an Andy Crown jumper and a Mullen 3-ball that broke a 10-10 tie with 15 seconds to play.
Lucas continued his strong play into the second with back to back buckets to push NEB’s advantage to 20-10 less than a minute into the quarter.
Rentzel then helped Canton fight back, scoring five of a 7-0 run by the Warriors, book ending the spurt with a 3-ball to cut it to 20-17 with 5:45 left in the half.
Back to back buckets by Marino and Andy Crown pushed it back to 24-17 for NEB but a Niemczyk free throw followed by a Knapp bucket made it 24-20 with 3:45 left to play.
Much like the first quarter the Panthers ended the second strong as Lucas found Andy for a bucket then Marino hit a lay-up in the final minute to give NEB a 28-20 lead at the half.
NEB came out of the break strong on defense, holding Canton scoreless for the first 3:30.
On their end they got two buckets from Lucas Crown and a Marino put back to extend their lead to 34-20, the largest for either team of the night.
Kitchen found Niemczyk for a basket to cut stop the bleeding but Andy Crown followed with a jumper.
That’s when Rentzel went on another little spurt, hitting a lay-up then bagging a 3-pointer in back to back possessions to cut the deficit to single digits (36-27).
Andy Crown and Matthews then traded baskets, Crown’s bucket at the 2:50 mark was NEB’s last field goal until 4:35 left in the fourth quarter.
Lucas Crown hit two freebies with 1:19 left while Rentzel knocked down one for the 40-30 Panther lead going into the final frame.
“We were really nervous,” Niemczyk said about entering the fourth quarter. “We just knew we had to make a clutch shot or a few clutch shots to win the game.”
Offense was hard to come by for both teams in the fourth as nobody scored until the 5:35 mark when Rentzel found Knapp for a bucket.
NEB answered as Andy Crown found Marino to extend the lead back to 10 points.
One big thing did happen, though. Canton got NEB into the bonus with 6:23 left in the game, one big key they needed if they were to get back into the game.
Canton’s rally didn’t begin in earnest until Matthews hit a 3-ball off a Niemczyk assist with less than four minutes to play, making it a 42-35 game.
Niemczyk then got a steal but missed the open lay-up. He got his own rebound and found a trailing Knapp for the bucket with three minutes to play.
Then with 1:45 left Niemczyk got another steal and this time made the ensuing lay-up to cut the lead to three points (42-39) with 1:45 left.
Canton was forced to foul, though, sending Marino to the line with 55.1 seconds left and he calmly hit both to make it a 2-score game, 44-39.
Then with 32.2 seconds to play Niemczyk nailed a 3-pointer, making it a one score game again.
They immediately fouled Conner, who missed the front end of a 1-and-1. The Warriors took advantage as Niemczyk made a lay-up with 21 seconds to play to tie the game up at 44-all.
“I knew I just had to do something to get our team back in the game,” Niemczyk said about his fourth quarter play. “It felt really good to tie the game up.”
Both teams got one more look in regulation. Conner drove to the basket but his lay-up was off as he was doubled while Rentzel tossed up a 3-pointer at the buzzer that hit the front of the rim.
In overtime Niemczyk missed a lay-up to put the Warriors up on their first possession. NEB took advantage as Conner nailed a long 3-pointer, putting the Panthers up by three with 3:22 left.
Kitchen answered with a 3-ball of his own at the 2:40 mark to tie things up again.
After an NEB miss Niemczyk was fouled and went to the line with 1:56 to play, making one to give them their first lead, 48-47, since the 2:03 mark of the first quarter.
NEB missed a shot on their next possession then immediately fouled Knapp with 1:26 to play.
Knapp missed the front end of a 1-and-1 but Niemczyk got the offensive board and passed it to Rentzel, who was fouled.
He knocked down one of his two free throws to make it a 2-point game, 49-47, with 1:19 left to play.
After back to back turnovers NEB ran their offense and got a good look for Andy Crown on the baseline, whose jumper was just off. Kitchen got the board and was fouled the calmly went to the line to make both free throws to make it a 2-possession game with 18.8 seconds left.
NEB’s last shot was off, Kitchen made another free throw and the celebration was on for the Warriors.
“We’re just happy to get two extra games for our seniors,” said Niemczyk.
The Warriors will face Wyalusing on Saturday at the Commons Building with a 5 p.m. start.
“We’re excited,” coach Kitchen said about moving on. “Wyalusing we did not play well in the beginning of the season so I think these guys are excited to get a little redemption. We know it’s going to be a tough game but I don’t think they’re going to get a harsher atmosphere than what they did tonight.”
The NEB student section was in full force behind the basket and got creative as they tried to get Canton to miss free throws in the second half and overtime.
It may have worked, Canton was only 6-for-13 during that span but Kitchen knocked them down when it counted.
Now they have to carry their play over against the top seed.
“We’re going to go in and watch our film and get a good game plan and just do whatever we need to do,” said Kitchen.
His dad, though, sees this as the start of something more than a playoff run.
“This is a type of win that can propel not just things this year but for our whole program.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.