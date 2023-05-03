Canton rallies past Sayre

Canton’s Allyson Butcher puts the bat on the ball against Sayre on Tuesday.

 Review Photo/MATT PATTON

SAYRE — Canton outlasted Sayre on the road on Tuesday, defeating the Lady Redskins 12-7.

The Lady Warriors rallied to tie the game at seven in the top of the sixth, before rattling off five seventh-inning runs to finish the comeback and escape with the 12-7 win.