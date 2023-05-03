Canton rallies past Sayre

SAYRE — Canton outlasted Sayre on the road on Tuesday, defeating the Lady Redskins 12-7.
The Lady Warriors rallied to tie the game at seven in the top of the sixth, before rattling off five seventh-inning runs to finish the comeback and escape with the 12-7 win.
For Canton, Molly Ward, Taryn Acla and Rylin Graham all added two hits to lead the team. Allyson Butcher collected a home run for the Lady Warriors. Madison Hulbert, Maekenzi Kinner and Chelsea Lehman all had one hit.
Olivia Thompson led Sayre with two hits in the contest. Meghan Flynn, Abbie McGaughey, Mazlin VanDuzer and Mercedez Haggerty had one hit each.
Canton will play Cowanesque Valley on Friday, while Sayre will head to Sullivan County on Saturday.
TOWANDA — The Lady Black Knights got back to .500 on the season, edging out Athens 3-2 on Tuesday.
Towanda fell behind 2-0 heading into the bottom of the third, but strung together all three of its runs to take a 3-2 advantage into the fourth. Brea Overpeck’s two-run home run led the rally in the third.
From there, the pitchers and defenses took over, as neither side added any more runs the rest of the way and Towanda held on for the comeback win.
Kynlee Kunkle led the Lady Black Knights with a pair of hits, including a triple.
Brooklyn Evans, Aleah Johnson, Overpeck and Tae Lynn Brabent all added a hit apiece for Towanda. Overpeck had two RBI, while Johnson added one. Shay Greenland and Johnson combined for 11 strikeouts in the circle.
For Athens, Ashlynn VanFleet, Jules Pack and Danica May all had hits. May had the team’s only RBI, while Savannah Persun struck out six in six innings.
Towanda will head to Wyalusing on Friday, while Athens will play Wellsboro on Thursday.
North Penn-Liberty 6, Wyalusing 1
WYALUSING — North Penn-Liberty defeated host Wyalusing 6-1 on Tuesday.
The Mounties led just 2-1 heading into the seventh innings, but brought four home in the top half to pull away for the 6-1 win.
For Wyalusing, London Edwards, Jenelle Johns, Addisyn Bly, Danielle Wilson and Addison Fluck all collected hits in the loss. Johns pitched a complete game, recording two strikeouts.
Wyalusing will host Towanda on Friday.
WELLSBORO — The Lady Trojans exploded for 24 runs on Tuesday, topping Wellsboro on the road, 24-7.
Kali Ayres, Amber James and Caitlyn Knapp all notched three hits for Troy, good for the team lead. Lauren Ridall and Madison Palmer each had a pair, while Marlee Stanton, Olivia Champluvier, Tyra Williams and Rachel Kingsley all recorded one.
Knapp led with four RBI in the win, while Palmer added three. Ridall, Stanton, Ayres and Williams all collected two RBI apiece.
Troy will play Athens on Friday.
