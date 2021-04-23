Down 7-5, the Canton Warriors scored nine runs in the fourth to rally for a 17-7 win over Towanda in NTL baseball action.
Six months after having ACL surgery and missing all but the first game of the football season, and missing the wrestling season, Timmy Ward was back for the Warriors.
Timmy Ward had two hits and scored a run in his season debut.
Hudson Ward was 4-for-5 with five runs scored, a double and an RBI for the Warriors.
Joel Schoonover had three hits, three RBI and a run scored for the Warriors.
Cam Bellows and Cooper Kitchen had two hits each for Canton.
Bellows had two RBI and four runs scored and Kitchen had an RBI and two runs scored.
Hayden Ward had a hit, two RBI and a run scored.
Evan Landis had a double and an RBI and Weston Bellows had a hit, two RBI and a run scored.
Bailey Ferguson had two RBI and scored a run and Gavin Morse scored a run.
Brendan Matthews struck out one on the mound, Kitchen and Hayden Ward relieved, striking out five between them.
Towanda got three hits and two runs scored from Ethan Sparrow.
Aaron Bardell had a double and an RBI for the Black Knights.
Benjamin Haven Fee, Alex Bowman, Garrett Chapman, Owen Clark and Mason Johnson all had hits for the Black Knights.
Haven-Fee scored two runs, Bowman had two RBI and a run scored, Chapman and Clark each had an RBI and a run scored and Johnson had an RBI, while Octavious Chacona added an RBI.
Chacona struck out four for Towanda and Chapman struck out one for Towanda.
Troy 12, Williamson 10
EAST TROY — The Trojans scored three runs in the fifth and five in the sixth on their way to the win.
A four-run fourth by Williamson had the Warriors ahead 6-4 entering the fifth, before the Trojans bats came alive.
Williamson scored four in the seventh, but their rally came up short.
Evan Short had two hits, with a double and two runs scored for Troy and Camryn Harwick scored three times in the game.
Danny Hoppaugh scored two runs in the game for Troy and Lenny Reed had two hits, with a double and a run scored.
Gavin Cohick had a hit and scored a run and Morgan Madigan had a hit and scored two runs, while Justice Chimics had two hits and Caleb Binford had a double and scored a run.
Kory Schucker started on the mound for Troy.
Gabe Kaufman had four hits ,with a double and a triple and two runs scored for Williamson.
Owen Gontarz had two hits and scored two runs for the Warriors.
Cody Fleming had a hit for Williamson. Wesley Carlton scored a run and Andrew Berkan had two hits, with a double.
Eric Berkan and Ayden Sprague each had a double and scored a run and Gavin Davis scored a run.
Eric Berkan started on the mound for the Warriors.
Wyalusing 4, NEB 0
The Rams got another dominant pitching performance in a win.
Zach Shaffer threw a complete-game one-hitter, striking out three and walking just one in the victory.
Shaffer also was the big hitter with a pair of hits and a run scored in the win.
Trehnon Hugo had a double, an RBI and a run scored and Chase Houser, Nick Kelly, Nick Vanderpool Jr. and Clayton Carr had hits in the game.
Hosuer had an RBI and Carr scored a run, while Vanderpool had two RBI and scored a run.
All of the Rams runs came in the fourth inning.
Clay Wiggins had the hit for NEB.
Collin Allis started and struck out one and Joe Stanton and Wiggins pitched three innings of shutout, two-hit relief, striking out one and walking none.
South Williamsport 8, Wellsboro 7
“We are playing hard and showing character but we aren’t completely polished,” Wellsboro coach Steve Adams said. “We need to make a few more plays on defense and we need a few more quality at bats. Once we get that , and I believe we will , we will start winning the one run games instead of losing them.”
Cameron Brought had two hits, with a double and two RBI, along with a run scored, for Wellsboro in the loss.
Connor Adams had a hit and scored a run and Darryn Callahan had a hit and scored two runs.
Isaac Keane had a hit and an RBI and Kaeden Mann scored a run, while Blake Hamblin had an RBI and Blake Levinoski had a hit and scored a run.
