The Canton baseball team rallied past Wyalusing for a 5-4 win on Tuesday.
Down 4-1 in the bottom of the fifth, the Warriors scored two in the fifth and two in the sixth to get the win.
Brendan Matthews led off the fifth with a double and Ethan Landis hit a sacrifice fly to move Matthews to third.
Cam Bellows doubled home Matthews and after an out was recorded Joel Schoonover doubled home Bellows.
Weston Bellows started things in the sixth with a double and after a sacrifice by Hayden Ward, who reached on an error, Bellows scored on an error.
“We didn’t wake up until, like, what was it, the sixth inning,” Canton coach Bob Rockwell said. “But they showed a lot of character, and a lot of guts. They stayed in the game, and they did some good things there at the end.”
For the Canton players, as they got going, they got later in the game the energy picked up.
“The first couple of innings were pretty slow, we weren’t up in the dugout at all,” Schoonover said. “I guess we just like to come back big in the last couple of innings. Once we started hitting and stuff, our dugout started yelling, and getting louder, and we just played better.”
Bailey Ferguson walked and Matthews doubled on bunt driving home Ward for what proved to be the winning run.
Matthews had a pair of doubles and Weston and Cam Bellows and Schoonover had doubles.
Hudson Ward had a hit.
Cam Bellows had an RBI and a run scored and Hudson Ward and Schoonover had RBI. Ferguson, Weston Bellows, Hayden Ward and Matthews all scored runs ,with Matthews driving one in.
The game was tied after three inings, but Wyalusing scored three in the fourth to take the lead before the Canton comeback.
Hayden Ward started and went two innings, allowing two hits. Matthews struck out one over the next three. Carter Route got the win, allowing a hit in one inning, and Schoonover closed out the game with one strikeout and one hit allowed in the final inning for the Save.
“I like doing it a lot,” said Schoonover of closing games. “I just sort of try to calm down as much as I can. In big moments I try to pull through for the team.”
Trehnon Hugo and Jacob Bruyn each had doubles for Wyalusing in the game. Hugo scored a run and Bryon had two RBI.
Chase Houser, Spencer Krewson, Kevin VandeMark, Hunter Moss and Zach Shaffer all had hits in the game. VandeMark scored twice and Shaffer drove in two runs.
Nick Kelly went the distance on the mound for the Rams, striking out two.
South Williamsport 18, Towanda 0, 3 innings
South scored at least five runs in each of the three innings to get the win.
Evan Johnson and Mason Johnson each had hits for Towanda in the loss.
Octavious Chacona started and struck out two in an inning, Garrett Chapman pitched an inning and Will Pitcher struck out two in an inning.
Landon Lorson had a triple and four RBI for South and Ryan Rischoff had a 3-for-3 day with a double and three runs scored.
CV 17, Oswayo Valley 3
Ben Cooper had a pair of hits, with a run scored in the win and Caleb Morgan had two hits and two runs scored.
Tucker St. Peter had two hits, with a double and two runs scored and Mikey Sipps had three hits, three RBI, a double and four runs scored.
McGuire Painter had three hits and two runs scored and Glenn Barnes had a hit, an RBI and two runs scored.
Jordan Vargeson had three hits, two runs scored and an RBI.
Julian Francis scored a run and Alex Monroe had a hit and scored a run.
NEB 15, Williamson 5
WILLIAMSON — Nick Beers had a monster day for the Panthers in the win.
Beers had a home run, a pair of triples, a double, six RBI and two runs scored.
Clay Wiggins and Lucas Crowns each had two hits in the win. Both of Crown’s hits were doubles.
Crown scored two runs and Wiggins had three RBI and a run scored.
Andrew Beers and Garrett Cooper had hits. Beers had an RBI and a run scored and Cooper scored a run.
Josh Stanton scored three runs and drove in a run and Collin Allis scored two runs.
Joseph Stanton had an RBI and scored two runs and Dalton Donnelly scored a run.
Allis started for the Panthers, striking out three in two innings. Crown pitched five innings, striking out 12 in relief for the Panthers.
