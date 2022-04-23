Canton rallies to defeat NP-L

CANTON — The Canton softball team erased a four-run deficit and scored seven third-inning runs in a 9-4 victory over North Penn-Liberty on Friday evening.
“North Penn-Liberty is a good team,” Canton head coach Lyle Wesneski said. “They are young and made a couple of mistakes but they are getting better every game and they are going to be a tough out by the end of the year.”
Keri Wesneski pitched all seven innings for the Lady Warriors, only allowing three hits, two walks and two earned runs.
The Lady Mounties scored twice off Canton errors in the first inning and a third run on a sacrifice fly.
Emmi Ward provided a much needed spark in the third inning for the Lady Warriors with an RBI triple into center field.
An error and a walk loaded the bases for the Lady Warriors with no outs. A walk and a hard hit single by Alexis Baldwin gave Canton its first lead of the game.
Rylin Graham lined a two-run single to close out the inning for Canton. Molly Ward hit an insurance home run in the fourth inning.
“I’m proud of the way they battled back and I told them that we need to play with the intensity we did in the final four innings all seven innings,” coach Wesneski said.
Wesneski cooly closed out the final four innings in the circle and helped herself with a RBI triple in the sixth.
“Keri is not a power pitcher so her philosophy is moving the ball and changing speeds,” coach Wesneski said. “Im proud of the way she battled and the way she kept her composure instead of falling apart.”
Emmi Ward, Molly Ward, Wesneski, Baldwin and Graham each had one hit for the Lady Warriors.
The Warriors are right back in action today as they will host Wellesboro at 11 a.m.
“Wellsboro is going to come in free and we are going to have to match their intensity and we have to be ready,” coach Wesneski said. “If we can get on a roll that would be huge for us.”
