They were down 16 points. One of their superstar players stood on the sideline on crutches.
The Canton Warriors could have easily said this wasn’t their year against rival Troy.
Instead, the Warriors fought back.
They rallied from 16 down and when quarterback Cooper Kitchen ran in from five yards out in overtime, they were bringing home the Old Shoe with a 34-28 victory.
“Our team is resilient as you can see,” Ben Knapp said. “We played like that tonight. Our offensive line had some struggles. He (Kitchen) had some struggles. I had some struggles. But, at the end of the day, we all stayed resilient and played as a team and got the win.”
In his first varsity start at quarterback there were some nerves early for Kitchen. But, when the day ended he was 15-for-30 for 165 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
“You could obviously tell in the beginning I was struggling a little bit,” Kitchen said. “The nerves were getting to me. Then once we switched our offense a little bit, I was a little more comfortable. I was able to make plays and the ball just rolled our way.”
Nothing proved being resilient more than Timmy Ward.
Ward tore his ACL in the Warriors scrimmage. This came in Ward’s return to football, after missing last season while coming back from cancer.
Still, he started Friday’s game on defense, and when an injury forced him to the sidelines in the second half, he was the player that the team rallied around.
“It was special to have him back,” Cooper said. “After everything he’s been through, to have him go down like that sucks. But, Timmy is the strongest kid I know. He’ll do anything to get on the football field, and even though he was just limited to defense he made a huge impact on the game. And, when he was on the sideline and we were down 16, we went over and told him, ‘Timmy, we are going to win this game for you.’”
“He’s a leader,” Knapp said. “Everything that Timmy has been through, he comes out on that field after tearing his ACL and he is still a leader, he’s still leading us. He’s over on the sideline leading us. You can’t teach that kind of leadership and to have him anywhere on our team is a huge blessing for all of us.”
Troy got things started in the game as their defense struck first.
Jake Dietrick recovered a fumble and ran 35 yards for the touchdown. Damien Landon ran in the two-point try and Troy led 8-0 at 9:37 of the second quarter.
Canton answered back and led at the half.
With 6:48 left in the half Kitchen hit Weston Bellows on a touchdown and with 54 seconds left in the half after a big catch by Knapp set things up, Riley Parker ran in from a yard out. Both times the two-point tries failed and it was 12-8 Canton.
From there Troy started to take over.
Caleb Binford scored on an eight-yard run with 7:05 left in the third and Landon ran in the two-point try and then Dom Ayers threw a 49-yard touchdown to Ridge Spencer with 2:58 left in the quarter and the extra point failed.
Troy made it 28-12 as Caleb Binford scored on a 40-yard run with 6:28 to go.
With under seven minutes left, Canton moved fast as Kitchen hit KNapp on a 20-yard touchdown and he hit Bellows on the two-point try with 3:54 left.
Canton recovered the onside kick, but their drive stalled.
It appeared Troy could run the game out, but they fumbled, giving the ball back to the Warriors with just over a minute to go.
Canton went to work and Kitchen found Joel Schoonover with 37 seconds left. The Warriors needed a two-point try to tie things, and Kitchen found his trusty target Knapp.
“I saw the line coming for me,” Kitchen said of the tying two-point try. “I knew I had to scramble a little bit. I knew I wasn’t going to get the ball to the end zone and immediately I looked for Ben. He’s the person I always look to when I need it and I saw him standing there with his arms up and I gave him a jump ball.”
On the first possession of overtime Troy faced a fourth down, and tried a halfback option, that Bellows picked off.
“On a trick play, and Cam Bellows comes up and picks that off on a play we weren’t ready for,” Knapp said. “And, we get the offsides on them and move up five yards and Cooper went in the huddle and said let’s run this play and let’s win it. Let’s win it right here.”
And, that’s exactly what Kitchen and the Warriors did.
Kitchen ran the first play Canton had the ball in overtime into the end zone from five yards out to end the game.
“It’s great,’ Knapp said. “We all had our doubts 16 down, but we stayed together and stayed resilient and got the win.
“Beating the NTL champion in week one is a huge start for us. We have to keep the ball rolling. We have to stay humble, we have to stay resilient and we have to stay working hard.”
For the Warriors it was a lot of new guys stepping up in the win on Friday.
“We had a lot of guys in the game, for them it was their first time starting varsity, including Cooper and a lot of other guys,” Knapp said. “Not only did they not shy away from the challenge, but they welcomed it and made plays. WE came together as a team and won the Old Shoe.”
Weston Bellows had six catches for 48 yards and Knapp had three for 52. Schoonover had four catches for 41 yards and Hayden Ward and Cameron Bellows had catches.
Riley Parker ran for 44 yards and Ward ran for 32, while Kitchen ran for 13.
Caleb Binford ran for 87 yards and two scores for Troy on 13 carries and Landon ran for 79. Dom Ayers ran for 11 and Chase Robert ran for six.
Ayers was 7-for-13 for 131 yards and a score. Spencer had two grabs for 80 yards and a score and Nick Williams had two catches for 22 yards. Morgan Madigan, Binford and Gavin Cohick all had catches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.