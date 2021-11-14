BELLEFONTE — The Canton volleyball team is moving on to the PIAA semifinals after defeating Berlin-Brothers Valley on Saturday evening 26-24,22-25,10-25,25-21 in a roller coaster affair.
In warmups Berlin-Brothers Valley took the court with a large roster both in size of players and size of roster. The Lady Mountaineers intimidated Canton and it showed in the first set.
“They were really nervous,” Canton head coach Sheila Wesneski said. “One of my girls even said they were kind of intimidated by the size of that team. We laughed a little bit and talked about the size of the crowd as well.”
Canton struggled to find a comfort level trailing 7-4 and 13-9 forcing the Lady Warriors to take a timeout.
After calling a timeout and settling in, the tides of momentum changed. Both teams traded blow for blow until finally the Lady Mountaineers made two self-inflicted mistakes ending the first set 26-24 in favor of Canton.
Canton’s Aislyn Williams was present throughout the first set and for most of the game. Williams finished with 12 points, 13 kills and 14 digs.
Canton held an 8-3 lead and 14-16 lead in the second set. The Lady Warriors were rolling, but similar to the first set, a timeout initiated a comeback culminating in a 19-18 lead for Berlin-Brothers Valley.
Canton lost the set 25-22 and frustration began to set in on the court. The Lady Mountaineers jumped out to a 10-4 lead in game three and didn’t look back. The set ended 25-10.
The Lady Warriors looked to be down and out dropping two straight sets. However, with its back against the wall and the pressure mounting in front of a loud crowd, Canton dug deep and forced a fourth set, winning 25-21 in Game four.
Allyson Butcher did it all for the Lady Warriors recording 11 points, 29 assists, and 19 digs.
“I think winning that first set really proved that we’re capable,” Keri Wesneski said. “So losing those next two was like we know we can do it. We did it once. We just have to do it again.”
Keri Wesneski had a huge game for the Lady Warriors. Wesneski stepped up in the biggest moments recording 10 points, 12 kills, and 17 digs.
The nerves were as evident in the crowd as they were on the court for the fifth and final game. The Lady Mountaineers went up 5-2 and it looked as though it may be a repeat of set three.
Canton would not quit coming back to take a 9-6 lead with the help of some great serves from the Lady Warriors. Canton’s Marissa Ostrander dished out three straight service aces. Ostrander finished with 15 points and 14 digs.
“After the first serve I got more confident as I kept going and I just kept going and tried my best,” Ostrander said. “It could have been our last game all playing together. And we all came together and got the win and it’s so exciting now that we get to go on.”
Both crowds took turns erupting and the game was destined for a photo finish. The score was 13-13 in game five and one mistake swayed the outcome of an entire season for either team.
Canton stayed mentally resilient forcing two mistakes sealing a 15-13 win.
“I can’t really put it into words, I am just really excited,” coach Sheila Wesneski said. “These girls have worked really hard and I’m just very proud of them. They just don’t want to give up and they wanted to win because they said we want to be in the gym on Monday.”
Other notable performances for Canton were Rachel Martin (16 points, five digs, and two aces) and Trisha Gilbert (15 points, four aces, and seven digs).
Canton moves on to face Sacred Heart Academy on Tuesday in the PIAA semifinals. A time and place of the match is yet to be determined.
