Entering Friday there were five NTL teams left playing fall sports right now.
Two of the five reside in the town of Canton as the Warriors football team played for a district title on Friday night and the volleyball team plays Berlin Brothers Valley in the state quarterfinals today at 1 p.m. at Bellefonte High School.
In their first state game the volleyball players had many of the football players in the crowd at Athens cheering them on.
“It’s pretty fun in school, we always pick on each other who is going to win, who is going to lose,” senior Emily Ferguson said of both teams still playing.
Right now volleyball has the one up on football as they are further along in their playoffs.
“The football team is kind of jealous, they haven’t gone this far yet, since there are more teams in their brackets.”
With two sports teams still alive, cheering each other on, the volleyball team was excited for football on Friday and now they are ready for states today.
“It would be awesome,” Ferguson said if football could match the volleyball team’s D4 title. “The football team hasn’t won a district title in so long, so it would be a dream come true.”
For volleyball, it’s onto the state quarters, where they take on a team that was in the state final a year ago.
“It’s exciting, we haven’t gone there (second round) yet, so it was our top goal for this year,” Ferguson said. “Last year the team we lost to went pretty far so it made us pretty confident we can do it to.”
Canton volleyball has won three straight district titles, for the girls it’s special to be the team that went furthest of those teams.
“It’s nice to say we went further than last year,” Ferguson said. “But, a team is a team, we can’t do it without everyone.”
The Canton players know that right now any loss could end their careers, and they haven’t been ready for that.
“We like to think of it as a dig or dive, we let the ball drop, that’s the end,” Ferguson said.
The team doesn’t want things to end, because they enjoy spending time with each other and playing together.
“We all get along pretty well, we love practices, we always hang out together,” Ferguson said.
Facing a team like Berlin Brothers is a chance for Canton to go up against one of the state’s best, and they are excited for the challenge.
“It will be awesome to see what other teams can do,” Ferguson said. “It gets old playing teams around here all the time. It gives us a different outlook on what we can really do as a team.”
