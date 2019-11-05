For the past three years the Canton Warriors have brought home District 4 titles.
So, for the third straight year, the Canton season will continue into the PIAA playoffs.
“It feels amazing,” Canton’s Emily Ferguson said. “We have worked so hard throughout the season to accomplish making it to the state playoffs.”
For the Warriors it has been special to go on this run over the past three years.
“It is awesome to be able to go to states for the third year in a row, it is almost like a dream,” fellow senior Rhiley McNett said. “All of us seniors are going in with the mindset that any of these games could be our last, so we have to to play like it is and just give 100% in every game. Other than that it is not much different being one of the older girls, every girl on the team wants to keep going.”
The Warriors will take on Mount Calvary Christian at 5 p.m. today at Athens High School.
For the Warriors, it’s a matchup against the District 3 runner-ups. Calavary Christian fell to unbeaten Lilitz Christian in the District 3 final.
Calvary Christian enters with a 17-5 mark on the season, while Canton comes into the matchup 13-5-1 on the year.
“We have no idea what Mt. Calvary has to offer, but we’re willing to do whatever we can to walk off the court with the win,” Ferguson said.
“I don’t know much about Mt. Calvary, but I know if they made it to states that they can’t be taken lightly. We all are pumped to play them.”
Ferguson and McNett are two of four seniors on the Canton roster, that also features 10 juniors as the group has a lot of experience in the district and state playoffs over the past three years.
For Canton, one big thing with the state matchup is the chance to play close to home in Athens.
“We are beyond stoked that it is so close to home so we can have all of our fans who have supported us through this journey be there for us,” Ferguson said.
Being able to have other students at the game is something the Canton girls know can help them.
“We are so excited to be playing somewhere where we have played and know the atmosphere,” McNett said. “And, to be able to have our amazing student section be able to travel to the game, which definitely helps our game hearing them cheer us on.”
