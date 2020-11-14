Ever since falling in the state quarterfinals to Berlin Brothers Valley 3-0 (25-7, 25-20, 25-19) a season ago, the returning core of the Canton Volleyball team has been thinking about getting back to the quarterfinals, and advancing past said stage.
They’ll get their chance, as they make the long trek to Marian Catholic High School in Tamaqua, to play the District 11 champions at 2 PM.
It is do or die for a group of eight Warrior seniors that have done a lot of winning in their career. They captured their fourth straight district title last Thursday, beating Galeton 3-0. They come in hot, too, having dominated Blue Ridge in a three set sweep on Tuesday in the first round. Annie Gaiotti continued her outstanding senior season and was dominant on the offensive end, having double digit kills and hitting well over .500 on the evening. Senior setter Carmya Martell remains a steady force running the Warrior offense, and Senior Libero Jillian Shay is a four year starter who has seen it all. Middle hitters Gracie Covert and Jillaney Hartford are playing their best volleyball of their careers so far, and the senior and sophomore, respectively, will be crucial today. Junior Rachel Martin and sophomore Aislyn Williams have also emerged as offensive and blocking threats for the Warriors.
Coach Shelia Wesneski is in her 25th year at the helm and has made it past this round once, advancing to the state final in 2002. She has emerged as one of the state’s premier coaches, and she will face another one in Marian Catholic’s John Fallabel. The longtime skipper has 341 wins and only one losing season.
Marian Catholic is a perennial power in Class A, and they themselves played for a state title in 2017, falling to Maplewood, 3-0. This is a tall and experienced team led by returning PVCA all-state selection Alivia Karchner. The senior hitter can impact matches in a variety of ways and is a great all around player. She has 35 kills in their last two matches. The Fillies have won five straight and only have three losses on the season. Senior Rebecca Dzuranin and fellow 12 th grader Jamison Wheeler are the other top offensive options for the Fillies. Junior setter Ashlyn Kitsch runs the
Marian Catholic offense. The back line is anchored by senior libero Tatiana Zeleniak and junior defensive specialist Elizabeth Snerr.
The winner will advance to play Sacred Heart Academy, the champion out of District 1, on Tuesday at a location and time to be announced.
Canton Warriors (16-2)
Starting rotation: Annie Gaiotti (SR., OH); Aislyn Williams (So., MH-RS); Rachel Martin (Jr., OH-MH); Jillian Shay (Sr., L); Carmya Martell (Sr., S); Gracie Covert (Sr., MH).
Key facts: Canton has won four straight District 4, Class A titles. . . In the PIAA quarterfinals for the second straight year. . . Didn’t play a game between Sept. 17 and Oct. 13 this year as the school was shut down due to Covid. . . Only two losses this year came to AA District finalists NP-Liberty and Wellsboro (NP-Liberty was a state finalist in AA last year). . . Martell has 300 assists this year to set up the Canton attack. Canton has a lot of balance offensively, with Gaiotti leading the way with 107 kills, as five girls have 40 or more kills this year. Gaiotti has been a force in the postseason. She had 11 kills in the PIAA opener over Blue Ridge. . . Canton does have a trip to the state finals in their history, going in 2002.
Marian Catholic Fillies (12-3)
Starting rotation: Rebecca Dzuranin (sr., OH-MH), Alivia Karchner (sr., OH-MH), Jamison Wheeler (sr., OPP-OH), Tatiana Zeleniak (sr., L), Ashlyn Klitsch (jr., S), Kelly Sullivan (jr., MH), Elizabeth Snerr (jr., DS)
Key facts: Marian has won five of its last six matches. ... Two of the Fillies’ three losses came against Nativity in Schuylkill League Division IV matches. The other came against Schuylkill League champion Blue Mountain in the league quarterfinals ... Fallabel has 341 career victories and just one losing season at Marian. ... Karchner, a PVCA All-State player, produced 35 kills in the Fillies’ two district tournament matches. ... When Marian last reached the state tournament, the 2017 Fillies advanced all the way to the championship match before falling in three sets to Maplewood, now a Class AA team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.