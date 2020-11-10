When it comes to the opening round of the PIAA Class A State Volleyball tournament, the Canton Warriors have been there and done that. They’ve played in this round the last three years, and last year they beat Mount Cavalry Christian, 3-1 to advance to the state quarterfinals. This year, the Warriors will lean on that experience as they face Blue Ridge at 5:30 PM at Canton High School today. It is the first home state playoff match in program history.
The Warriors have eight seniors, and the heart and soul of the team is the senior trio of outside hitter Annie Gaiotti, setter Carmya Martell, and libero Jillian Shay. That trio has had 54 wins in the last four years and they desperately want win 55 tonight. Their bond, as well as the great team chemistry this group has will be key to beating Blue Ridge.
“They’re very calm, so when things don’t go well they stay calm and help each other,” Canton Head Coach Shelia Wesneski said. “It is like a family.”
Canton played for a state title in 2002 and that banner serves as a reminder everyday to the current players, Wesneski says.
For Giaiotti, the state tournament is pretty simple.
“I think we need to just play our best game,” she said. “We need to keep our focus on the goal.”
The X-factor, not just for today, but in future rounds if Canton advances, is sophomore Aislyn Williams. Williams has come on strong down the stretch, and her size presents matchup issues. She is good offensively, and is the best blocker on the Warrior team. She’s becoming more comfortably in coverage as well, something that hurt the Warriors in last season’s state tournament.
In their way, they will face the Blue Ridge Raiders, a perennial district champion out of District II. Like Canton, Blue Ridge missed a large chunk of their season due to COVID 19, and they didn’t play a single match between October 6 and October 28.
They returned for District Playoffs, though, and had two resounding 3-0 wins over Blue Mountain and Susquehanna.
The focal point of the Raiders offense is middle hitter Hunter Heeman. The senior seems destined for the all-state team and leads the team in kills and blocks. She plays all six rotations, rare for a middle hitter, and has shown an improved defensive game this year, averaging a healthy 2.5 digs per set. Libby Zick has had a phenomenal freshman season, stepping into the setter role in Blue Ridge’s 5-1 formation and has had at least 16 assists in every match this year, with a total of 248 on the season. Defensively, Lydia Andusko leads the Raiders. The two-year starter is averaging 3.8 digs a set, coming off an outstanding 347 dig Junior season. Sophomore outside hitter Kate Spencer is a player to watch on both sides of the ball, as well.
The winner of tonight’s match will take on Marian Catholic, Saturday, at a time and place to be announced.
