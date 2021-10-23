HANOVER — Before shifting their focus to the Old Shoe game against rival Troy, the Canton Warriors had to take against Hanover Area out of District II.
They did that and more as the Warriors rolled to a 60-7 victory to move to 9-0 on the season.
The Canton offense got off to an unusually sluggish start.
After forcing a fumble on Hanover’s first play from scrimmage, the Warriors immediately went three-and-out.
Canton finally got on the board with just over three minutes remaining in the first quarter, but it was not the offense.
Brennen Taylor returned an interception for a 51-yard touchdown.
Hanover responded with a 78-yard touchdown pass from Christian Torres to Jake Zola to tie the game at seven.
Canton also lost two fumbles early on to leave the door open for Hanover.
“We came out and didn’t look very good at the start,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said. “We did about everything wrong that we could, but we got it out of our system.”
With less than a minute remaining in the first frame, Hayden Ward put Canton back in the lead with a 31-yard touchdown run. The score was set up by a 40-yard carry by Riley Parker.
The Warriors took over the game in the second quarter.
Quarterback Cooper Kitchen carried one in from 10 yards out with just over a minute off the clock, and Hayden Ward scored another defensive touchdown on a 35-yard interception return.
Hanover fumbled again on their first play of its next possession, setting Canton up at the Hawkeye two yard line before Bailey Ferguson punched it in for the score.
Hudson Ward joined the scoring party with a 39-yard touchdown run three minutes later.
Hayden Ward scored once again with 1:27 to go in the first half on a 27-yard run, and the Warriors took a 48-7 lead into the locker room.
“I think a lot of it was our defense,” Sechrist said about the second-quarter onslaught. “We scored more points with our defense on those interceptions and that gave our offense some time to get rolling.”
The touchdown to Zola was the final pass Hanover completed in the game.
“We could tell where we wanted to go, and we knew we could stop the run,” Sechrist said. “Zola is a good receiver so we figured that’s where they wanted to go when they needed a big play, so we put coverage over top of him.”
Riley Parker added another touchdown on an 80-yard run with 7:19 to go in the third quarter. He finished the game with 171 yards on seven carries.
Ben Fitch came in at quarterback and scored on a 41-yard run, making him the fifth different Warrior to reach the end zone.
“We’re fortunate to have that depth and have those weapons on offense that we can get the ball to,” Sechrist said. “They can’t key in on one guy.”
Canton’s unblemished record will be on the line next week in what will likely be its toughest game of the year against Troy.
The stakes are high, but the preparation will be normal, according to Sechrist.
“We’re just going to prepare like we have all year,” he said. “These kids have been all in all year, and that’s what we’re going to be this week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.