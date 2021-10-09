MONTGOMERY — Canton running back Riley Parker scored a 48-yard touchdown on the first play of the game, setting the tone in a 48-6 victory over Montgomery on Friday night.
Canton scored on its first three offensive drives and dominated all phases of the game in the first quarter. Parker scored on the opening play and then the Warriors defense forced a three and out.
Weston Bellows scored a four-yard touchdown on the second Canton drive. On the following drive, Montgomery picked up one first down, but punted on the next set of downs. Canton quarterback Cooper Kitchen led the Warriors down on a eight-play, 80-yard drive culminating in a Kitchen sneak making the score 20-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Canton kept the pedal to the metal during the second quarter, scoring 21 points. Bellows scored on a 22-yard rush, Kitchen connected with Gavin Morse on a six-yard touchdown pass, and Hayden Ward rushed in a two-yard score.
The Montgomery defense had no answer for the Warriors running game. Canton finished the game with 203 rushing yards and 301 total yards.
Just as they have done all season, the Warriors defense stood tall against a formidable Red Raiders offense. Montgomery signal caller Logan Almeida was held in check for the most part, completing nine out of his 21 pass attempts for 140 yards and two interceptions.
In the second quarter, Almeida and Maurice Walters hooked up on a 48-yard touchdown pass showing a small glimpse of the Red Raiders talent on offense. Walters led all receivers with 88 yards on four receptions.
Coltin Hans has been the lead target so far this season for Montgomery, however the Warriors did a good job containing his big play ability, holding him to 40 yards on four receptions.
Canton stayed true to character focusing most of the team’s effort into establishing the run. Parker had 97 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven attempts. Bellows ran for 61 yards and three touchdowns on eight attempts and Holden Ward rushed for 60 yards on 12 attempts.
Kitchen did everything he had to when his name was called to make a play as he completed five of his eight pass attempts for 98 yards and a touchdown. One of those eight passes, a 64-yard connection with Bellows.
Turnover scares were one sign of hesitation for the Warriors, and did end up hurting the Red Raiders. Canton fumbled the ball four times but recovered each one. Montgomery lost one fumble and the Canton defense forced two interceptions.
Canton improved to 7-0, and will travel to play Athens at 7 p.m. next Friday.
