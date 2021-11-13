TOWANDA — For the past three years, the Canton Warriors have watched Muncy celebrate winning the District 4 Class A Championship.
That changed on Friday, as the Warriors rolled to a 45-7 win over the Indians to earn the title.
“There’s a lot of stuff that’s gone into this, and being close so many times, it’s a lot of effort and a lot of work,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said. “It feels good to get it done.”
Canton jumped ahead early and did not look back.
Muncy fumbled the ball away on the first play from scrimmage, and the Warriors capitalized on the short field.
Riley Parker capped off the six-play drive with a 5-yard touchdown run on fourth and goal, and the two-point conversion gave Canton an early 8-0 lead.
Muncy moved down the field on its next drive, but Michael Davis came up big with a pass breakup in the end zone on third down, and the Indians turned it over on downs on the next play.
Canton quarterback Cooper Kitchen finished the ensuing drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.
Hayden Ward added another score, punching it in from one yard out, and Canton led 24-0 with seven minutes to go in the first half.
On the Warriors next possession, Kitchen hit Weston Bellows for a 53-yard catch and run, and Bellows carried it in from 18 yards out two plays later.
Muncy drove down the field again but Ward and Mason Shultz teamed up to sack quarterback Branson Eyer at the Warriors’ 20-yard line on fourth down with 12 seconds left in the first half.
Canton got the ball to start the second half, and continued to dominate offensively.
Bailey Ferguson hit Bellows on a halfback pass for a 42-yard score to put the Warriors ahead, 38-0.
“We’ve been practicing that for two weeks,” Sechrist said. “We see that corner comes up hard in run support, and we figured that was the time to do it.”
Parker scored his second touchdown of the night on a 10-yard run eight minutes later.
Muncy got on the board with a 5-yard touchdown run by Ty Nixon with under two minutes to go.
It was the only blemish on what was otherwise a perfect night by the Warrior defense.
Most of Muncy’s 259 yards came late in the contest, and Eyer completed just three of his 10 pass attempts.
“I figured we would be able to run the ball on them. We needed to stop their run, stop the deep threats, not let them get over top of us and just play physical and quick,” Sechrist said. “I thought we were in good shape coming into the game health-wise and with the rest. We were already healthy anyway, so our kids were fresh … We just went after them.”
The Canton offense came back on the field and lined up in victory formation as the clock wound down.
The game was over and the celebration was on.
After coming up short for three straight seasons, the Canton seniors finally got to hoist the District 4 trophy.
“The seniors really led that,” Sechrist said. “This is their fourth district final, and they finally got the gold. It’s sweet to see them get it.”
“It’s a great feeling,” Kitchen said. “I’ve been in the silver medal line for three years, so this is something I’ve been working for since sophomore year, and we’ve come short every year. Finally winning is a great feeling.”
Parker carried the ball 16 times for 104 yards, while Ward ran it eight times for 73 yards.
Bellows had 176 total yards on the night, with 81 coming on the ground on 10 carries, and 95 through the air on two catches.
Kitchen ran the ball seven times for 19 yards, and completed one of two passes for 53 yards.
Canton will face the District 3 champions next week at Towanda.
Steelton-Highspire and Delone Catholic will play today in the District 3 Class A title game.
“We’re just going to keep doing what we do,” Sechrist said. “We have a lot of talent. We have a great line. We have a plethora of backs. We’re going to keep being physical and running at them.”
For now though, the Warriors will celebrate the achievement they have worked so hard to accomplish.
“We’ve thought about this moment for years now, always coming up short. We knew we had a job to do and knew we had to come out and do it,” Parker said. “We were preaching how we wanted to play perfectly, and I think we did as perfectly as we could.”
