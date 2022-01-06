CANTON — The Canton girls basketball team shut down Sayre on Wednesday night in a 59-14 victory.
Molly Ward and Emmie Tymeson each scored four points for Canton in the first quarter.
Ward finished with 11 points and Tymeson scored 10 points.
Canton held Sayre to zero points in the second quarter and Canton’s Kendall Kitchen exploded for six of her 18 points.
The Warriors came out of halftime ready to play outscoring the Redskins 19-3 in the third quarter to put the icing on the cake.
Canton’s Carolyn Thoren scored three of her nine total points.
Canton improved to 4-2 on the season and are back in action on Tuesday to host Liberty at 7:30 p.m.
