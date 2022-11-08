CANTON — The Canton Warriors are heading back to the District IV Class A championship game after rolling to a 42-13 win over South Williamsport on Saturday afternoon.
The second-seeded Warriors jumped out to a 42-0 lead through three quarters as they rushed for 300 yards on the day.
Canton will now visit No. 1 Muncy on Friday night with the district title on the line. Last year, the Warriors rolled to a 45-7 win over the Indians in the D4 final.
“We’re happy with it. We’ve been talking all week, just 1-and-0. Just 1-and-0 each week, and now we can move on, and look at the district championship, and focus going 1-and-0 there,” said Canton coach Tyler Sechrist.
Hayden Ward started off the scoring for the Warriors with a 19-yard TD run late in the opening quarter. Bailey Ferguson made the kick to make it 7-0.
Ferguson got in on the scoring action in the second quarter as he found the end zone from three yards out to make it 14-0.
The lead would grow to 28-0 on a pair of TD runs from standout running back Riley Parker. The first came on an 8-yard run and he followed that up with a 13-yard scoring scamper.
Parker found paydirt for the third time in the third quarter — this TD from 45 yards out to make it 35-0.
The final score for the Warriors would come on a 28-yard run from Ben Fitch. Ferguson completed his perfect day kicking with another extra point.
Sechrist praised the work of his defense, which held South’s offense down while the Warriors’ O eventually got things rolling starting late in the first quarter.
“Our defense kept us in it all year long,” said Sechrist. “Sometimes you’re not going to come as fast as you want. Sometimes you come out fast, slow down. It’s football, and it has ups and downs. We were able to weather the storm, and then get together there, and putting things together was good.”
Parker led the way for the Warriors with 89 yards and three scores on just eight carries.
Hayden ward finished with seven carries for 79 yards and one score. He also caught one pass for 37 yards. Weston Bellows ran the ball four times for 50 yards, while Fitch finished with 49 yards and one score, and Ferguson had 18 yards and one TD on six carries.
Ferguson also completed 2 of 3 passes for 52 yards in the victory.
Defensively, Hudson Ward led the way for Canton with 13 tackles, including six solo stops.
Hayden Ward and Brenen Taylor had seven tackles each, while Michael Davis and Austin Allen each recovered fumbles.
The Warriors, who are now 10-1, will visit Muncy (10-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday as they look to capture back-to-back district titles.
“We’re just excited to be playing next week ... To have the opportunity to play for a district championship is awesome, and these kids deserve it,” Sechrist said.
