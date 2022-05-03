CANTON — The Canton Warriors took a 4-0 first-inning lead and continued to build from there in a 13-4 win over Sullivan County on Monday.
Canton got on the board with a sacrifice fly by Gavin Morse, and added another run when Wes Bellows scored on error. Jason Mahosky drove in two more runs with a single to make the score 4-0.
Sullivan County cut into Canton’s lead in the top of the second when Kye McDonald scored on an error, but the Warriors responded with an RBI double by Bellows and another sacrifice fly by Morse to make it 6-1.
The Griffins scored again in the third when Bryon Fitzgerald reached on an error to bring in two runs.
Canton once again responded when Cooper Kitchen and Bellows drew consecutive bases-loaded walks, and Morse reached on an error to bring in another run.
Sullivan County scored its final run in the fourth when Riley King hit an RBI single and made it 9-4.
Holden Ward and Kitchen hit back-to-back RBI singles in the fifth and Bellows brought in Kitchen with a sacrifice fly to push Canton’s lead to eight runs.
Leo Karpinski hit an RBI single in the sixth to create the 13-4 final.
Bellows led the Canton offense with one hit and three RBI, and also pitched the final two innings.
