The Canton boys basketball team won its second straight game in as many nights defeating Williamson 49-27 yesterday.
Canton’s Isaiah Niemczyk dominated scoring 22 points. Caiden Williams chipped in 10 points.
Cooper Kitchen, Conner Foust, and Weston Bellows each scored five points for the Warriors.
Canton held Williamson to just seven points in the first half.
The Warriors are back in action tomorrow hitting the road to face Millville at 7:30 p.m.
Look for more from this game on Monday at www.thedailyreview.com and in Tuesday’s print edidtion.
