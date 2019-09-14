CANTON - Canton’s defense came up with three interceptions as the Warriors picked up a 52-14 win over Bucktail on Friday.
Bucktail started the scoring off in the first quarter with an 87-yard run from Gage Sutliff and a two point conversion from a Sutliff run.
Canton would respond with a touchdown of their own from a 10-yard run from Uriah Bailie and Ben Knapp extra point.
Two more touchdowns would follow for Canton in the first quarter with Baillie and Knapp hooking up on both. Knapp caught a 65-yard pass from Uriah Baillie for the touchdown and another 20-yard pass completion from Bailie led to the second.
Both extra points by Knapp were successful putting the score 21-8 in Canton’s favor at the end of the first quarter.
Canton kept the pressure up in the second quarter with a touchdown from Baillie running 20 yards. Carson Stiner added another for Canton with a 10-yard run.
With the third quarter starting 34-8, Canton didn’t let their foot off the gas as Weston Bellows caught a 40-yard pass from Bailie for another touchdown. Stiner put up a 39-yard run for a touchdown in the third quarter to bring the score to 46-8.
Canton’s Riley Parker put up a 40-yard run for a touchdown to start the fourth quarter scoring. Bucktail ended the fourth quarter scoring with a 17 yard run leading to a touchdown.
Baillie was 13-for-25 passing for 245 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Canton’s Cooper Kitchen was 1-for-3 passing for 33 yards.
Bailie had 15 rushing attempts for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Stiner had 12 rushing attempts for 90 yards and two touchdowns and Riley Parker had two rushing attempts for 43 yards and one touchdown.
Knapp had five receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns, Bellows had two receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown, and Nick May had three receptions for 31 yards.
Canton’s Garrett Storch had four tackles while Stiner, May and Evan Landis each had three tackles. Stiner, Parker and Kitchen each had one interception.
When asked what was the biggest contribution towards the win, Canton Coach Tyler Sechrist stated, “Just some younger kids stepping up. We had a lot of injuries last week and this week during practice. A lot of young kids in there trying to step up and I was happy they got in there and got some experience.
Sechrist said it felt great to have the three interceptions and said that it is something they have been doing well at this year.
With their sights on Athens next, Sechrist said they have some work to do.
“We have a lot to work on. You never seem satisfied — a big win and a good win, but saw some stuff we need to work on and get ready. Athens will be ready to play so we will start to prepare for next week now.”
