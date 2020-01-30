CANTON — Canton had a successful return to District IV Dual action Wednesday.
Their freshmen set the table for their upper weights as they pulled away to beat Lewisburg 51-20, earning a trip to Milton and the quarterfinals.
“We kind of started at the perfect weight,” Canton coach Lyle Wesneski explained. “132 was kind of perfect for us to weather the storm a little bit and hopefully have the match sealed up before we returned to 113.”
Thanks to freshmen Hayden Ward, Riley Parker and Brenen Taylor the plan worked out.
“We got some good match-ups through the middle,” said Wesneski. “I knew they had to step up.”
All three had wins at 132, 145 and 160 to keep it a 12-10 deficit before the Warriors rang out six straight wins (35 straight points) to pull away for the win.
“I like to get out there and get things going,” said Parker. “Get everyone pumped up.”
It wasn’t a perfect night, though, as Canton left some bonus points out on the mat.
“We have a couple things we need to work on,” admitted Wesneski. “We didn’t finish a couple matches the way I want us to, especially with the post season rolling around. We have to be ready to go.”
Ward (132) led things off with a 15-1 major decision over Lewisburg’s Gavin Sherrif.
Ward dominated from the get go, scoring seven first period points with two sets of back points.
He scored a reversal plus another set of back points to make it 12-0 after two periods.
In the third he was able to defend Sherrif shot to score two points but Sheffif defended off the technical fall with an escape. Ward earned a stall point but couldn’t get the takedown, keeping it a 4-0 lead for the Warriors.
The Warriors forfeited to Lewisburg’s Logan Bartlett to give the Green Dragons a 6-4 advantage.
At 145 Parker picked up a hard fought 6-4 win over Derek Shedleski.
Parker scored a last second takedown to go up 2-0 in the first period.
In the second he used a reversal for a 4-0 lead but Shedleski reversed him to cut it to 4-2.
It was 4-3 at the start of the third period as Shedleski scored an escape but Parker was able to score on a scramble off a shot to extend his lead to 6-3.
Shedleski escaped to cut it to 6-4 but couldn’t get the tying takedown.
“It’s my 20th win of the year,” said Parker. “I just went out there and got it done.”
That put Canton up 8-6 but Lewisburg retook the lead at 152 as Broghan Persun pinned Canton’s Zeke Gilliland in 1:13. The Green Dragons led 12-8.
At 160 it was a match-up two freshmen with Taylor facing off with Hagen Persun.
Taylor scored a first period takedown to go up 2-0 and pushed that lead to 7-1 in the second period thanks to two takedowns.
A fourth Taylor takedown in the third pushed his lead to 9-2. Persun made it interesting in the end with an escape and takedown of his own but Taylor held on for the 9-5 win.
That’s when they hit the heart of Canton’s line-up and Lewisburg knew it.
They forfeited to Timmy Ward (170) and Chance Deljanovan (182) while Garrett Storch (195) bumped up and pinned Lewisburg’s Raphael Gearhart in 16 seconds.
At 220 Derek Atherton-Ely earned a 16-0 technical fall in six minutes on Lewisburg’s Riley Bremigen.
Atherton-Ely nearly pinned him in the first and third periods, scoring a takedown and three sets of back points in the first to take a 10-0 lead.
A takedown and ride out in the second made it 12-0 in favor of the Warrior.
In the third Atherton-Ely was on top and scored a stall point and another set of back points just before time expired for the technical fall.
Trevor Williams (285) made quick work of Adam Gilligbauer, pinning him in 1:16.
At 106 Isaac Landis got a third period fall over Jace Gessner in 5:05 but it wasn’t without some scares.
Landis got the first takedown but Gessner scored a reversal when Landis tried to turn him.
Landis finished the period strong with an escape and takedown to go up 5-2.
Landis started the second period with an escape but Gessner nearly caught him on his back in a scramble to cut it to 6-4. Landis once again made it a three point lead with an escape.
Then in the third period Landis started on top and used that to turn Gessner and nab the fall.
“We knew we needed bonus points at 106,” said Wesneski.
That effectively ended the match as Canton led 45-12.
Lewisburg scored back to back wins at 113 and 120. Kaiden Wagner scored a 16-0 technical fall over Bailey Ferguson in 5:45 at 113 while at 120 Thomas Lyons earned an 8-2 decision over Austin Allen.
But at 126 Miah Lehman put the cherry on top for Canton with a 45 second fall on Lewisburg’s Collin Adams.
Now they will face Benton, 56-21 winners of Athens.
“That’s going to be a slugfest,” remarked Wesneski. “They’re going to come out and they’re going to be physical and we have to match their physicality.”
Things are better for them now, though, as Parker can now wrestle at 138.
“It wasn’t much of a drop,” he said. “I just had to cut back a little. It fills our line-up and we can move each other around.”
This is a far cry from their season a year ago.
“We had nine kids last year and we were down 30-0 before the match even started,” said Wesneski. “Were filling every single weight and that’s half the battle any more.”
And they’re enjoying their success two as they get ready to face the best in District IV.
“We’re all hyped up and ready,” said Parker. “It’s going to be fun.”
