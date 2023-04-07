CANTON — The Canton Warriors cruised to a win over visiting Cowanesque Valley, defeating the Indians 12-1 in five innings.
Hayden Ward led Canton with three hits, while Holden Ward and Weston Bellows had two apiece.
Hudson Ward, Michael Davis, Mason Harold and Michael Beers also had hits for the Warriors.
Bellows collected four RBI on the day, while Hayden Ward, Harold and Beers all had two. Brenen Taylor and Davis also recorded an RBI in the contest.
Kade Cole and Hunter Simonds each had a hit for Cowanesque Valley.
Canton will visit NEB on Tuesday.
Northeast Bradford 4, Williamson 2
TIOGA — The Northeast Bradford baseball team topped Williamson 4-2 on Thursday.
Clay Wiggins led the Panthers with two hits in the game. Dillon Donnelly and Cayden McPherson added a hit apiece in the win.
Connor Monroe had two hits for the Warriors.
NEB heads to Blue Ridge on Saturday.
