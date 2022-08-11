The Canton Warriors, who won both NTL and District IV titles on their way to the state semifinals last season, are back on the field this week for heat acclimation as they prepare for the 2022 season. Canton’s opening week game was scheduled to be against Sayre, but that will no longer happen as Sayre has canceled their varsity season. Look for more on the Warriors in the Daily Review/Morning Times Football Preview Magazine which will come out on Aug. 26.
Canton’s title defense begins with heat acclimation
Brian Fees
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
