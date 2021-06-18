CANTON — The Canton Legion baseball team picked up a 11-6 win over Athens on Thursday.
Canton scored seven runs in the fourth through sixth innings to break the game open.
Cam Bellows had three hits, with a double, and two runs scored and Cohen Landis scored a run.
Cooper Kitchen had two hits, with a double and two runs scored and Hudson Ward had two hits, with a double and two runs scored.
Weston Bellows had a double and scored a run and Joel Schoonover scored a run.
Bailey Ferguson had two hits and scored a run and Leo Korpinski had a hit and scored a run.
Karter Rude had three hits and scored a run for Athens and Jared Glisson had two singles, a double, a triple and two runs scored.
Cameron Sullivan had a hit and Josiah Stringham had a double, while Nick Jacobs had a hit and scored a run and Jared Peterson had a hit and scored a run.
Sayre 7, Troy 3
The Sayre Legion team scored six runs in the first three innings on their way to the victory.
Kannon VanDuzer had three hits, with a double and a run scored, with an RBI in the win.
Jake Burgess, Jackson Hubbard, Tanner Green and Jack Ennis all had hits for Sayre in the game.
Burgess had an RBI and a run scored, Hubbard had an RBI, Green scored two runs and Ennis had an RBI.
Nate Pozella and Dom Fabbri each had an RBI and a run scored in the game and Zack Garrity scored a run for Sayre.
Fabbri struck out four in a five-hitter for Sayre.
Evan Short had a triple and scored two runs for Sayre and Camden Allen, Erik Berkan, Gabe Kaufman and William Steele all had hits in the game.
Allen scored a run and Steele had an RBI for Troy.
Steele, Berkan and Allen all pitched, striking out six between them.
