Canton shocks the NTL, shuts out Troy in Old Shoe

CANTON — The 67th edition of the Old Shoe Game was a wet one, as Troy and Canton battled pouring rain and a muddy field in what was expected to be the best NTL game of the season.
Just as they have all year, the Warriors pounded the ball on their way to a 36-0 win — a margin few, if any, expected — to finish the regular season undefeated as NTL champions.
Both teams struggled to gain their footing, figuratively and literally, in the first quarter.
With the clock winding down in the opening frame, Troy muffed a punt and Canton recovered in the red zone.
The first play of the second quarter was an 11-yard touchdown run by Riley Parker.
Parker scored his second touchdown of the game three minutes later on a four-yard run after the Warrior defense gave the offense great field position once again.
Canton quarterback Cooper Kitchen’s only pass attempt of the night came with five minutes to go in the third quarter, and it was intercepted by Evan Woodward.
Another Troy fumble gave Canton the ball back just two plays later, and Riley Parker ran in his third touchdown of the night from 12 yards out to give the Warriors a 22-0 lead and break the game open.
“(Riley) was a man out there. He played really hard in the mud,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said. “He had some real hard runs. That starts with the line, and he finishes off the runs.”
Hayden Ward scored on a four-yard run with one minute to go in the third quarter to make the score 28-0.
With just over four minutes left in the game, Canton blocked a punt and Caiden Williams fell on the ball in the end zone. Parker ran in the two-point try to make the score 36-0.
Nearly every Canton possession was set up by a defensive play.
The Warriors held Troy to seven total yards and only two first downs.
“We just wanted to put pressure on them,” Sechrist said. “We wanted to stunt a lot. We know we’re athletic. It was slippery and they were having trouble getting snaps, so the more pressure we could put on them, the better.”
The Trojans fumbled the ball on the ground 12 times in the game, and lost six of them.
“We knew that this was going to be a game of turnovers and whoever was able to handle the ball and hold onto the ball, and we weren’t,” Troy coach Jim Smith said. “They’re a good team. They’re better than we are — everywhere — and tonight, they proved that.”
Troy finishes the regular season at 7-3, and will host Sayre in the first round of the District IV Class AA playoffs next week.
As the Trojans get ready for the playoffs, Smith is focusing on one big thing.
“When you get into this time of year, we have to figure out what we’re going to do to stop the run. We haven’t seen that all year,” Everybody sits in the shotgun, but this time of year that doesn’t work. We have to put together something to stop the run, because in the end, those are the teams that are going to be left.”
Canton ran the ball 49 times for 196 yards in the victory and overcame the elements for a dominant win.
“It was amazing,” Kitchen said. “We pushed them around, our running backs got good footing and made a bunch of plays for us, the line especially. Everybody talks about Troy’s line, but our line is just as good, if not even better.”
Canton will get a bye to the Class A championship, and is celebrating winning the NTL title in memorable fashion.
“It’s something that hasn’t happened in a decent amount of time, so it’s good to go 10-0 and clinch the league title outright,” Kitchen said. “It’s a game we’ll never forget. We’ll get to tell our kids we played in this type of game.”
