Canton shut out by Jersey Shore

CANTON — The Canton Warriors were handed their first regular season loss since 2019 on Friday night, as they fell 23-0 to 2021 Class 4A State Runner Up Jersey Shore.
The Canton defense held the Bulldogs to a season low in points, but struggled to move the ball on offense.
Riley Parker, who has torched defenses all season, was held to just 14 yards on 15 attempts.
Weston Bellows led the Warriors in rushing yards with 39, as the team produced just 110 yards of total offense and turned the ball over three times.
“Offensively, we just couldn’t get things going,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said. “But that’s a tough defense to do much against.”
Playing against one of the top Class 4A teams in the state, the Class A Warriors knew they were in for a challenging game.
“They have a tough team,” Sechrist said. “You look all over the field, they have amazing football players. That’s a team that could easily win a state championship this year, three classifications above us.”
Canton started the game out strong and stopped Jersey Shore on fourth down on the game’s opening possession, but the Bulldogs quickly got the ball back on an interception.
That set up a 12-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Brady Jordan.
The Warriors turned the ball over on downs on the ensuing drive, and Jersey Shore turned it into more points.
Hadyn Packer broke off a 44-yard touchdown run to make the score 14-0 with 3:29 to go in the first quarter.
Jersey Shore threatened again after a big play set the Bulldogs up at the 2-yard line, but Canton forced a fumble and fell on the ball in the end zone.
Once again, though, the Warriors were unable to capitalize.
The game’s final touchdown came three minutes into the second half, when Jordan hit Cooper Peacock for a 40-yard catch and run to put the Bulldogs up 21-0.
Jersey Shore added on two more points via a safety when Canton was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone to make it 23-0.
By Canton’s standards, the result of the game was disappointing.
However, it gives the Warriors much needed experience against high level competition as they prepare for a postseason run.
“When I looked at taking this game last summer, it was for a couple reasons,” Sechrist said. “First one is I believe in these guys and I would take them to battle anywhere. The second one is I feel like we needed a game to prepare us for what our ultimate goal is.”
“That’s probably better than any team we’ll see at states,” he added. That’s why I scheduled the game.”
The Warriors, now 8-1, will now get back to work with one regular season game remaining.
“We’re going to look at this film hard and see what we need to clean up,” Sechrist said. “We know there’s a lot of stuff we need to work on. We’re going to really focus on what we need to do.”
That final game will be on the road against rival Troy (8-1) in the Old Shoe Game with the NTL title on the line.
“It’s another big game next week. We’re excited about it,” Sechrist said. “We’re going to have to get healed up. This was a hard-hitting football game. We’ll get healed up, look at the film and get ready for Troy.”
