Canton shut out by Jersey Shore

Canton’s Riley Parker tries to get outside on a run during Friday’s game against Jersey Shore.

 Review Photo/Ryan Sharp

CANTON — The Canton Warriors were handed their first regular season loss since 2019 on Friday night, as they fell 23-0 to 2021 Class 4A State Runner Up Jersey Shore.

The Canton defense held the Bulldogs to a season low in points, but struggled to move the ball on offense.