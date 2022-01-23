Canton shuts down Montgomery

CANTON — It was a slow start for both the Canton girls basketball team and Montgomery, but in the absence of their starting point guard Aislyn Williams, the rest of the Warriors stepped up to win 36-17 on Saturday afternoon.
“We were without our starting point guard (Aislyn Williams) who was out with an injury so to end up winning by 19 it was a good win for the rest of the team to realize ‘hey, we can get this done without our point guard,’” Canton head coach Casey Aylesworth said.
Williams has been Canton’s starting point guard for three seasons. Warrior fans got a short glimpse at what the future looks like with freshman Kendall Kitchen running the offense.
Kitchen does not look out of place averaging 10.3 points per game so far this season. The freshman controlled the tempo of the game well and found a nice balance of driving to the basket herself or setting teammates up for easy shots against Montgomery.
Kitchen scored a team-high 13 points, recorded four assists and had four rebounds.
“We kind of knew it was going to be rough at times and we had a freshman point guard in Kendall Kitchen, and she kind of took over there in the second half and I thought that she did a great job,” Aylesworth said. “For freshmen it’s all about growth and sometimes it’s a little clunky, but she definitely grew as a player today because she handled the pressure and got a little taste at what being a varsity point guard is like.”
Canton struggled in the first quarter to convert on scoring chances and trailed 8-7 after eight minutes.
In the second quarter the Warriors stood tall on defense and held Montgomery scoreless taking a 19-8 lead into halftime.
Offense was hard to come by for both teams in the third quarter. Neither team scored in the opening three minutes and Aylesworth called a timeout at 5:29 to wake his offense up.
“We were just shooting ourselves in the foot and sometimes, you know, we would run an offense or we would miss a layup, or we had two on one opportunities and we didn’t make the extra pass,” Aylesworth said. “It’s frustrating because seeing these girls every day in practice, you know what they’re capable of, and then you see it in games where there’s a minute or two minutes stretch of what they’re capable of, and then they just kind of go back to their, you know, bad habits at times.”
After the timeout, Canton scored six points in the closing two minutes of the quarter to lead 25-13 heading into the final frame of action.
The Warriors defense came up big again in the fourth quarter limiting Montgomery to just four points.
Emme Tymeson and Carolyn Thoren each scored seven points for Canton.
Canton hosts Towanda on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
“Paige Manchester and Porschia Bennett are some of the best players in the league. They’re long and athletic and they have deserved the right to be one of the best teams in the league,” Aylesworth said. “We just have to go there and compete. we have to take it one possession at a time and not worry about anything else besides that.”
