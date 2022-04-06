The ball off Mikey Sipps’ bat was surely going to sail into the left-center field gap for a crucial extra-base hit. Cowanesque Valley, who had hit the ball right at the Canton Warriors all game, looked poised to string hits together after a Tucker St. Peter single with no outs in the bottom of the 7th, trailing by two.
Weston Bellows had other ideas. The junior center fielder read it perfectly, laid out at full stretch, and caught the ball just inches off the ground. Two batters later, Cooper Kitchen turned a line drive into a game-ending double play and Canton beat District 4 Class A title contender CV, 2-0, for their first win of the season Monday afternoon.
Many players would’ve backed off that Sipps gapper and tried to keep it in front of them, given the situation in the game, with Sipps being the tying run. That never crossed Bellows’ mind, though. Instead, he made the biggest play of the Warrior season so far.
“I could tell it was a gap shot and I wasn’t sure if I was gonna make it there at first. About halfway when I’m sprinting there I realized I can get this and I was lucky enough to go make that play,” Bellows said. “ I was going all-out from the beginning. I didn’t want either of the runs to score.”
Bellows wasn’t the only Warrior to shine in the field Tuesday. Kitchen, the senior shortstop, was rock-solid, converting all his opportunities into outs, including a few plays you simply don’t see much at this level.
They backed up a fantastic pitching performance from freshman Holden Ward. The diminutive left-hander was not overpowering, but he threw strikes, mixed pitches, and let his defense work behind them. He carried a one-hitter into the 7th and came up huge for the Warriors after three tough losses to start the season to arguably the three best teams in the NTL in Sayre, Wyalusing and Wellsboro.
“Coming in I just wanted to do the best I could pitching,” Ward said.
Canton had a tough task against Indian ace McGwire Painter. The lanky right-hander threw hard with his trademark arm-side tail, but Canton was able to string together long at-bats and squeak out the two runs they would need to win.
“We knew coming in he was gonna be a tough pitcher. So we’re happy to come out of this place with a win,” Canton coach Bob Rockwell said.
Things were scoreless headed into the top of the 4th, when Canton got the game’s first run.
Cooper Kitchen led off the inning and hit a ball sharply that the Indian shortstop threw away and ended up on 2nd. Bellows followed that up with a ball hit hard right back up the middle and Kitchen scored easily. Bellows was caught in a pickle that CV executed to perfection and was tagged out, but the damage was done, and Canton led 1-0.
Canton would add another insurance run in the top of the fifth. Leo Karpinski walked, with one out, followed by a walk by Holden Ward. After Kitchen hit into a fielders’ choice, moving Karpinski to third, Bellows walked to load the bases. The first pitch Painter threw hit Gavin Morse in the back and Canton had their 2nd and final run of the game, 2-0.
Canton improves to 1-3 on the season. They are scheduled to play on the road at muncy. Muncy next Monday.
