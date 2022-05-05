Canton shuts out Sayre

CANTON — The Canton softball team rolled to a 15-0 win over visiting Sayre in three innings on Wednesday.
The Lady Warriors plated two runs in the first innings, eight in the second and five more in the third.
Emmi Ward recorded two hits for Canton, swiped three bases and scored three runs, while Taryn Acla crossed home three times and hit a triple. Molly Ward had a hit with two steals, and Alexis Baldwin doubled and scored twice.
Keri Wesneski got the win in the circle for Canton, allowing only one hit to Abby McGaughey and three total baserunners while striking out four.
Sayre will host Northeast Bradford this afternoon, and Canton will travel to Williamson on Monday.
Sullivan County 20, Columbia Montour Vo-Tech 2
BLOOMSBURG — Ten different Sullivan County softball players recorded a hit in a 20-2 victory over CMVT on Wednesday.
Sullivan County’s Carly Rupert went 3-for-4 with four RBI. Chloe Burke and Kaelyn Wettlaufer each had three hits and two RBI.
Lorena Marquardt pitched five innings for the Lady Griffins and allowed one earned run while striking out eight.
Sullivan County travels to face Benton today at 4:30 p.m.
