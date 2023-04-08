CANTON — The Canton Lady Warriors held a 4-3 lead after three innings of play on Thursday, but visiting Cowanesque Valley would score three runs down the stretch to secure a 6-4 NTL softball win.
The visiting Indians led 3-1 after two innings before Canton scored three in the third to take a one-run lead.
Canton was led by Keri Wesneski, who went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Molly Ward went 1-for-3 with two runs, while Taryn Acla scored the other Warrior run and Rylin Graham had one hit.
Wesneski struck out three in the circle for Canton. She allowed five hits and six runs on the day, while walking just one.
Canton will visit Northeast Bradford on Tuesday.
