CANTON — The Warriors trailed 6-0 after the top of the first, and they trailed 9-2 going into the bottom of the second, but they rallied for the win in extra innings, 10-9 over NP-Liberty in eight innings.
The Warriors got two in the first, three in the second, two in the third, a run in the fourth, a run in the sixth and a run in the eighth for the win.
Jillian Shay drove in Molly Ward with the winning run in the eighth inning.
Emmi Ward had three hits, with two doubles, and two RBI and three runs scored and Alexis Baldwin had two a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored.
Keri Wesneski had a triple among her two hits, with an RBI and two runs scored.
Taylor Acla had two hits and scored a run and Molly Ward had two hits, two RBI and a run scored.
Alyson Butcher had two hits and an RBI and Jillian Shay had a hit, an RBI and a run scored.
Shay started and Wesneski struck out four in 6 2/3 innings of relief.
NP-Liberty got two hits each from Hayley Ridge and McKenzi Tice had two hits, with two runs scored.
Alexia Kshir had two hits, with three RBI.
Kiersten Mitstifer and Peyton Chapel each had doubles in the game. Mitstifer scored a run and Chapel had an RBI and scored a run.
Megan Spohn, Marissa Greiss, Bridgette Russell, Hannah Grinnell, Saige Lehman and Mollie Hall all had hits in the game as every NP-Liberty player had a hit in the loss.
Grinnell scored a run, Spohn had an RBI and scored two runs, Russell scored a run and Hall had an RBI and scored a run.
Jenna McMullen started and struck out one and Tice struck out three in 6 2/3 innings of relief.
Athens 14, Sayre 1
The Wildcats continued their dominant start to the year, getting 16 hits in the win. They have outscored opponents 39-3 this year in three games.
“We’ve taken the approach of being aggressive and that seems to be paying off for us,” Athens
coach Mickey Farrell said after the win. The Wildcats scored eight runs on seven hits in the
bottom of the third inning to extend their lead to 14-1.
Harley Sullivan had two doubles with a run scored in the game and Audrey Hatch had two hits and scored two runs.
Caydence Macik had a hit and scored two runs and Addy Repsher had two hits and scored two runs.
Ally Thoman scored three runs and Aliyah Butler had three hits with two doubles.
Mallory Mummert had two doubles with two runs scored and Ashlynn VanFleet had a hit and a run scored and Megan Collins had a hit.
Haley McCaig had a double for Sayre.
