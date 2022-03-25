Canton softball; small roster yet loaded with talent

CANTON — A Canton and Northeast Bradford rematch in the district IV softball playoffs looms in the back of everyone’s minds.
Canton head coach Lyle Wesneski mentioned that they are thinking about Northeast Bradford after losing to the Lady Panthers in the district semifinals last season but that will come down the road.
The first priority for the Lady Warriors is repeating the same success found in the 2021 regular season, finishing with a 13-9 record.
At the heart of the Lady Warriors stellar season were the three PaHSSBCA Class A All-State Team members.
Third baseman Emmi Ward, and shortstop Molly Ward were named to the Class All-State first team and second baseman Keri Wesneski made the second team.
Emmi Ward excelled in all aspects of the game finishing with a .487 batting average, one home run, 19 RBI, and 37 total hits in 76 plate appearances.
Molly Ward had a very similar offensive output. The Junior recorded a .438 batting average, one home run, 27 RBI, and 35 hits in 80 at bats.
Wesneski provided pop with her bat. The junior had a .405 batting average, four home runs, 36 RBI, three triples, and four doubles.
“This team is a really close group and I really like them,” coach Wesneski said. “We only have 13 girls but I like everyone and they are all 100% all in for each other and that’s what it’s all about.”
Last season Jillian Shay was the primary pitcher for Canton. Shay graduated and the onus falls on Wesneski to make the full time transition from second base to pitcher.
Wesneski pitched 12 innings last season and had an impressive 2.76 ERA in her limited time on the mound.
Coach Wesneski spoke about the need to have a strong offense again and making everything easier for the pitcher and defense.
“We scored a lot of runs last year and we are going to have to do that again this season,” Coach Wesneski said. “Defense wins championships and we have to have a pitcher who can throw strikes and let the girls behind her play and be free.”
Molly Ward is feeling good about the new season.
“I am excited and we have high hopes that this season will end better than it did last year,” Ward said. “We get along really well and everyone here is friends outside of the team which helps when we are on the field.”
Emmi Ward wants to go on one more post season run in her senior season and has accepted her role as a senior leader.
“I think we are going to do well as a team and I think our main priority is to have fun because when we have fun we play our best,” Ward said. “I want to be the best leader I can for the team and I just want to try and do the best for everyone else.”
Wellsboro hosts Canton today at 4:30 p.m.
