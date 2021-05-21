WYALUSING — Temperatures approached the 90s in the Northern Tier, and people were outside to enjoy local high school softball. It had all the makings of a playoff atmosphere Thursday at Wyalusing; that is because it was. The Rams sought to win their ninth straight game as well as trying to capture another outright NTL crown after sharing it with Athens in 2019.
The only thing that stood in their way was Canton.
The Warriors found it in them to come back from down three runs to hold off the Rams in a back-and-forth affair to come away with an 8-6 victory on the road.
With the rare combination of youth with experience, the Warriors have just one senior on the roster, pitcher Jill Shay. Canton Head Coach Lyle Wesneki says his young team wasn’t afraid of what was ahead of them coming into the matchup.
“Our young group is a seasoned group, since they play all summer long, and this stage was not too big for them,” said Wesneki. “The pressure was off us, they had to beat us. We said before this game that we were going to use this one to prepare us for the playoffs starting next week where every game is going to be tight, and we found a way today.”
Wyalusing took control early, scoring a run in the first inning, and then two more in the second when star pitcher Hailey Jayne drove a base hit into center field to bring home two runs to give the Rams a 3-0 lead after two frames.
That was when Canton flipped a switch both offensively, and defensively as well. The Warriors rattled off four straight runs in the fourth inning to steal the lead. They were able to score two of their runs with two outs with each RBI coming from singles throughout the course of the inning.
“We knew we were facing a really good quality pitcher in Hailey Jayne,” noted Wesneki. “She’s been on fire the last couple weeks and the first time through I don’t think we were getting our steps down quick enough and squaring up on her. The second time through we had some better at bats and we were able to put the ball in play which helped us a lot.”
Wyalusing came out firing in the ensuing inning, making sure their NTL crown would not slip away without a fight. The Rams put up a trio of runs with the first coming right before Jayne stepped back up at the plate. On the first pitch of the at bat, she smacked a triple into right field which knocked in another run. On the next pitch, she scored on a passed ball to bring the score to 6-4 in favor of the home team after five.
To no surprise, the next team at the plate had an answer. This time it took a few batters for the Warriors to get going as Katie Shay sent two runners home from a double that dribbled up to the fence to tie back up the contest.
Wyalusing was able to elude any more runs in the rest of the inning, but the Canton defense made plays on the defensive end all over the field to make sure the Rams would not get on base easily. That was followed by the go-ahead run in the sixth, capped off by a solo homerun in the seventh from Warrior sophomore Allyson Butcher to put the game away to give the visitors the two-run victory.
Leading the Warriors at the batter’s box was junior Emmi Ward and junior Alexis Baldwin. Ward earned three hits to go along with her two runs scored while Baldwin also placed three hits into the field. Katie Shay and Butcher had two hits a piece while Jill Shay also recorded a hit.
Jayne once again showed out on the mound despite giving up eight runs. She struck out nine batters while pitching in her 12th game in 13 days. At the plate she recorded two hits and a run to go along with her three RBI. Junior Laci Norton and sophomore Sydney Friedlander ran home twice each for the Rams in their home loss.
“I was proud of the way we kept fighting back when Wyalusing was fighting back,” said Wesneki. “Everyone contributed today and it’s nice to win like that so I’m proud of our efforts.”
Both teams finish the regular season at 11-8 and will now gear up for the District IV playoffs starting next week. Canton will await their fate in terms of seeding in Class A while Wyalusing will do the same in AA.
Wyalusing now shares a portion of the NTL title with Athens for the second consecutive season.
