The Canton softball team beat Benton 17-0 in three innings on Saturday to extend their win streak to three games.
Molly Ward had three hits, with a triple and three runs scored and Sara Saar, Katie Shay and Jillian Shay had two hits each. Saar had a triple and three runs scored and both Katie and Jillian Shay scored in the game.
Emmi Ward, Mae Kinner and Allyson Butcher all had hits. Ward, Butcher, Jillaney Hartford, Rylin Graham and Taryn Acla all scored runs.
Keri Wesnski struck out seven on the mound, allowing just one hit in three innings.
Canton is at NEB on Monday.
Hughesville 18,
Sullivan County 0
Loerena Marquardt had a hit for the Griffins in the loss.
Carly Rupert, Marquardt and Brooke Jordan pitched for the Griffins in the win.
Sarah Wertz had three hits, with a home run and a double for Hughesvile, scoring a run and driving in three runs.
Jenna Davis had two hits, five RBI with a double and two runs scored.
BASEBALL
Jersey Shore 12, Towanda 0
Jersey Shore used a nine-run third inning to help them to the win.
Chase Parker and Garrett Chapman had hits for Towanda.
Will Pitcher struck out six in two innings and Ethan Sparrow and Chapman pitched in relief. Sparrow struck out two in one inning.
The Black Knights got out of trouble in the first inning as Pitcher got back-to-back strikeouts.
In the second Jersey Shore scored on a wild pitch.
Towanda threatened in the bottom of the second as Alex Bowman followed by a two-out single by Chapman. Jersey Shore got out of the runners on the corner jam.
In the third inning is when Jersey Shore broke through, highlighted by a grand slam.
Towanda loaded the bases in the bottom of the third after a two-out walk by Octavious Chacona, Parker’s single and a Mason Johnson walk, but a strikeout ended the inning.
Towanda will hosts NP-Mansfield on Monday.
NP-Mansfield 14, Galeton 4, 5 innings
Coleman Jeliff and Logyn Choplosky hit home runs for the Tigers in the win.
Chopolosky had two hits and scored two runs and Bryan Bogaczyk scored two runs.
Jeliff had a home run and scored two runs and Cameron Fabian had a hit, while Rhyne Wilson scored a run and Karson Dominick had two hits and scored two runs.
Jake Evans struck out five through four innings in the win and Noah Spencer pitched a scoreless fifth.
Spencer had a hit and scored a run Blaze Deitrich had two hits and scored three runs and Evans scored two runs and had a hit.
