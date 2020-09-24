If Canton football and Towanda volleyball shutting down for two weeks didn’t throw the sports schedules into enough flux, now Canton has shut down until Oct. 13.
After the football team already missed their game against Athens last week, now they are looking at having games against Wellsboro, NP-Mansfield and Wyalusing all postponed.
It would have Canton returning three days before an Oct. 16 game against Muncy, a rematch of the District 4 final.
However, the return for Canton would come after a month away, not only without games, but without being able to practice, or meet in person as a team.
It’s not just one sport being impacted now, as all of Canton’s sports teams are shut down until that date.
Volleyball had already had games postponed this week, and cross country lost their meet on Tuesday, but to be shut down this long is a lot tougher.
“It stinks, but I like to look on the positive side of things and what we can control,” Canton coach Sheila Wesneski said. “The players can workout and do ball skills on their own. My hope is they continue to do workouts and return in shape and ready to play.
“Again, in life, we have to deal with the unexpected and the challenges that come our way. They are tough kids and we will get through this by supporting each other. The important thing is that we stay positive and support each other.”
Canton cross country coach Casey Aylesworth is happy that at least he has a sport where kids can keep in shape on their own.
“The one thing nice about cross country versus other sports, it’s very independent, so athletes could run on their own to maintain fitness,” Aylesworth said. “The issue is the runs will be done independently and the kids don’t have opportunity to run as a team, which sometimes are the best memories throughout their cross country career.
“On top of not being around their teammates, we had a lot of new runners this year with little to no experience running, so they have limited experience racing, and no matter how many workouts they do, it’s not a replacement for racing. We are a tough position, and I hope for the other coaches and athletes around the league they are able to keep competing and not have any complications.”
While Aylesworth feels like his team can get back into shape after the time off, he knows it can be hard to mentally get back into a season.
“As long as kids keep running independently I am not worried about getting back in physical shape,” he said. “I do worry about the mental side of it, because last time this happened to our kids was in the spring, and they never competed again. Sports are not the most important thing in life, but we have athletes missing out on some great memories due to the shutdown. As of right now, our plan is to prepare to be ready October 13, when our school district allows us to compete again.”
The impact of Canton being shut down isn’t limited to just one school.
The Warriors have a co-op with Troy when it comes to soccer.
The Troy girls’ soccer team had their game against Athens postponed on Wednesday. Today they return to the field when they face Sayre, but they will be without nine players from Canton for the next three weeks.
On the boys side the Trojans have three Canton players. They also have injuries, and being without the three Canton kids will make it tough to field a full team until some kids start getting healthy.
