WYALUSING — After a slow start for both teams offensively in the first half, the Canton girls basketball team came alive in the fourth quarter to come from behind and defeat Wyalusing 32-31 on Friday night.
The Warriors could not get into an offensive rhythm in the first quarter and were outscored 5-2.
Kendall Kitchen scored six points for Canton in the second quarter and Wyalusing’s Olivia Leichliter scored six points of her own to give the Rams a 14-10 lead at halftime.
Bryn Zionkowski got hot from beyond the arc in the third quarter scoring three and Zionkowski scored 11 points in the quarter.
Emme Tymeson scored six points for the Warriors in the third and Canton trailed 27-20 heading into the fourth quarter.
Kitchen scored six points and Canton pulled away to seal the win in the fourth quarter.
Kitchen finished with 12 points and Tymeson scored eight.
Zionkowski scored a team-high 14 points for Wyalusing.
Canton is back in action on Tuesday, traveling to face Sayre at 6 p.m. and Wyalusing hosts North Penn-Mansfield on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
