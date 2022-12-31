The Northern Tier League recently announced the members of the 2022 football All-Star team.
The Canton Warriors, who reached the state semifinals for the second straight year, swept the top honors.
Senior standout Weston Bellows was named the league’s Player of the Year after doing a little bit of everything for the Warriors — from playing quarterback to running the ball and being a force on defense.
Bellows ran the ball for nearly 600 yards and four touchdowns, led the team in receiving with 290 yards and a touchdown, threw for 85 yards with a touchdown, and even returned a kickoff in the State Quarterfinals for a touchdown.
On defense, he finished the year with 65 tackles and five interceptions.
Canton’s Riley Parker led the NTL in rushing and racked up 25 touchdowns to earn Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Hayden Ward earned the NTL Defensive Player of the Year award after recording 109 tackles and five sacks to lead a tough Canton defense.
The Lineman of the Year award went to Gage Pepper, who was an anchor on the Canton Warriors’ offensive line.
Below are the selections for both the NTL Large School first and second teams along with their honorable mentions:
NTL Large School Division
First Team
Offense
Quarterback
Mason Lister, Athens
Running Back
Riley Parker, Canton
Clayton Smith, Troy
Wide Receiver
Luke Horton, Athens
Sammy Lawrence, NP-Mansfield
Tight End
Joe Brown, Wellsboro
Offensive Line
Mason Nelson, Canton
Gage Pepper, Canton
Cameron Brought, Wellsboro
Jed Feldmeier, Troy
Kory Schucker, Troy
Athlete
Weston Bellows, Canton
Kicker
Justice Chimics, Troy
Defense
Defensive Tackle
Gage Pepper, Canton
Mason Nelson, Canton
Defensive End
Michael Davis, Canton
Mason Woodward, Troy
Linebacker
Hayden Ward, Canton
Hudson Ward, Canton
Kory Schucker, Troy
Joe Brown, Wellsboro
Defensive Back
Evan Woodward, Troy
Matt Machmer, Athens
Weston Bellows, Canton
Bailey Ferguson, Canton
Punter
Justin Schoonover, Towanda
Second Team
Offense
Quarterback
Karson Dominick, NP-Mansfield
Running Back
Riley Vanderpool, Towanda
Caleb Nichols, Athens
Wide Receiver
Matt Machmer, Athens
Spencer Wetzel, Wellsboro
Tight End
Michael Davis, Canton
Offensive Line
Jacob Johnson, NP-Mansfield
Brennan Tayor, Canton
Josh Nittinger, Athens
Varrius Farrell, Towanda
Jared Gunther, Towanda
Athlete
Conner Adams, Wellsboro
Kicker
Bailey Ferguson, Canton
Defense
Defensive Tackle
Jed Feldmeier, Troy
Josh Nittinger, Athens
Defensive End
Cameron Brought, Wellsboro
Mason Woodward, Troy
Linebacker
Caleb Nichols, Athens
Josh Martin, Athens
Riley Vanderpool, Towanda
Brennen Taylor, Canton
Defensive Back
Will Schrawder, Towanda
Mason Smith, Troy
Conner Adams, Wellsboro
Luke Horton, Athens
Punter
Michael Davis, Canton
Honorable Mentions
Offense
Quarterback
Holden Ward, Canton
Will Gastrock, Wellsboro
Grady Flynn, Towanda
Running Back
Ryder Bowen, Wellsboro
Kohen Lehman, NP-Mansfield
Hayden Ward, Canton
Wide Receiver
Camryn Harwick, Troy
Justice Chimics, Troy
Justin Schoonover, Towanda
Austin Allen, Canton
Bailey Ferguson, Canton
Jack Poirier, Welllsboro
Tight End
Josh Martin, Athens
Mason Woodward, Troy
Cooper Shaw, NP-Mansfield
Offensive Line
Dante Stiger, NP-Mansfield
Rian Eberly, Canton
Nate Polzella, Athens
Austin Malanoski, Athens
Dylan Towner, Athens
Wyatt Gastrock, Wellsboro
Hayes Campbell, Wellsboro
Ty Spencer, Troy
Audy Vanderpool, Towanda
Aiden Miller, Towanda
Kicker
Mason Lister, Athens
Jack Poirier, Wellsboro
Jack Wheaton, Towanda
Defense
Defensive Tackle
Jacob Johnson, NP-Mansfield
Varrius Farrell, Towanda
Audy Vanderpool, Towanda
Wyatt Gastrock, Wellsboro
Trevor Ash, Wellsboro
Defensive End
Rian Eberly, Canton
Zach Parker, Towanda
Ethan Dick, NP-Mansfield
Hayes Campbell, Wellsboro
Linebacker
George Valentine, NP-Mansfield
Aiden Miller, Towanda
Sawyer Robinson, Towanda
Jackson Taylor, Troy
Clayton Smith, Troy
Ryder Bowen, Wellsboro
Brandon Jennings, Athens
Riley Parker, Canton
Defensive Back
Elias Schrawder, Towanda
Quintin Woodburn, Towanda
Mitchell Mosier, Towanda
Justice Chimics, Troy
Spencer Wetzel, Wellsboro
Kolsen Keathley, Athens
Austin Allen, Canton
Gabe Bellows, NP-Mansfield
Alex Davis, NP-Mansfield
Punter
Justice Chimics, Troy
Jack Poirier, Wellsboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.