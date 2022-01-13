Wyalusing had caught fire, and things were quickly unraveling for Canton. The Warriors played an excellent third quarter and built a fifteen point lead in this crucial NTL Small School matchup, but Wyalusing had erased nearly all of it, cutting it to one with just over four minutes remaining. Previous Canton teams may have folded. This one did just the opposite as they closed the game on a 10-6 run and beat the defending league champions 54-49, Wednesday evening in Canton.
“Well, we weren’t setting up our press break correctly and we weren’t coming to the ball. Isaiah (Niemczyk and Cooper (Kitchen) both said, ‘just get us the ball, get us the ball to bring the ball up and everybody else get out of the way’. And I trust those two to be able to do that type of thing,” Canton Coach Brock Kitchen said.
They did. After a string of Warrior turnovers let Wyalusing the rest of the game, Canton took care of the ball the second half of the fourth quarter and got just enough offense to win.
“I just like these big, close, games.. It makes me play a lot better because I know what I have to do what I can make help my team win,” Niemczyk said after the game.
The first half was nip and tuck basketball as Canton got out to an early 9-6 lead on a Niemczyk bucket and ensuing foul shot with three minutes to go in the opening frame. An Isaiah Way steal and layup got the Rams back to within one, but a Caiden Williams basket opened the lead up to three again before Grady Cobb scored to end the scoring for the quarter with Canton ahead 11-10.
Williams had a standout game for Canton, and the football two-way, all-state, lineman is finally getting his legs back after a grueling fifteen game football season in which he played every meaningful snap.
“Transitioning from football to basketball is hard. They’re two completely different sports, especially at the position that I play. So being able to come back and finally have my legs back is awesome,” Williams said.
The second quarter was more of the same as the first quarter as Canton’s Austin Allen and Cobb traded threes the first two possessions of the quarter before back-to-back Niemczyk layups put Canton up 18-13. Wyalusing rallied, though, and five straight Blake Morningstar points tied the game back up before Abram Bennett put them ahead at 20-18. Canton took the lead right back on another Niemczyk bucket and the foul, but another Morningstar basket put Wyalusing up 22-21 heading to halftime.
The third quarter would be dominated by Canton. Back-to-back baskets by Williams and Niemczyk gave them a a 25-22 lead before a Cobb foul shot pulled one back for the Rams. But, a quick five points from Williams off a nifty post move and a catch-and-shoot three gave Canton a seven-point lead at 30-23, their largest of the game so far. Isaiah Way finally ended the field goal drought for Wyalusing with a layup with five minutes remaining in the quarter, but Niemczyk answered with a cold-blooded pull-up three off the dribble that hit nothing but net to give Canton a 33-25 lead, and followed that with another layup to give Canton a double-digit lead. Bennett stopped the run with two foul shots to cut the lead to eight once again, setting up a great Canton sequence.
With just under two-and-a-half minutes in the third quarter, Canton guard Weston Bellows received a screen and sliced and diced the defense for a wonderful layup and the foul. He made the ensuing foul shot, and on the next time down the court ran the pick-and-roll to perfection with Niemczyk who finished off another layup to put Canton up 40-27. After two Morningstar foul shots, Canton ended the quarter with a buzzer beater by Caiden Williams on a seven-foot bank shot to give them a 42-29 lead.
Canton would get the first bucket of the fourth quarter, too, as Bellows scored on a mid-range jumper off the pick-and-roll, but the Rams were about to erupt. Fourteen straight Wyalusing points came in what seemed like a blink of an eye.
A Grady Cobb three got the Rams started in their bid to cut into the lead and Bennet hit another three right after, and suddenly the lead with nine. After a Morningstar basket, Cobb hit a deep, off-the-dribble, three to pull the Rams within four, forcing a Canton timeout.
Wyalusing wasn’t done yet, as Bennett hit yet another three and all of a sudden the lead was just one, sending the Canton Elementary Gymnasium into a fervor as fans from both sides realized what was at stake.
Canton had the answer, though, as Bellows scored a nifty reverse layup off an offensive board before Niemczyk drove through the heart of the Ram defense to put Canton up five. Cobb scored on a mid-range jumper with just over three minutes to go, and Allen split a two at the line to give Canton a 49-45 lead.
Down the stretch it was the pair of football all-state selections, Bellows and Williams, who combined for a crucial bucket as Bellows got into the lane and found Williams on the doorstep to put Canton up 51-45 before a pair of Bennett foul shots made it 51-47. Wyalusing got a stop on defense, and cut into the lead further on two Isaiah Way foul shots to make it a one-point game, but Niemczyk answered with a phenomenal coast-to-coast layup to put Canton up 53-49. Two huge defensive rebounds by WIlliams later and a foul shot by Cooper Kitchen later and Canton had taken a huge step towards their first NTL title since 1972.
“It’s been awhile (since we’ve had a win like that in this gym,” Brock Kitchen said.
For Wyalusing coach Brett Keyes, it was a frustrating showing.
“We’re not getting consistent effort for 32 minutes,” he said.
Canton is back in action Friday night when they host Northeast Bradford. The 1972 league championship team will be honored at the game.
Wyalusing hosts Sayre Friday evening.
For Wyalusing, Cobb had 16, Bennett had 14, Morningstar had 13 and Way had 6.
For Canton, Niemczyk had 25, Williams had 15, Bellows had 7, Allen had 4 and Kitchen had 3.
