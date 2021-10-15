Canton 3, Sayre 0
The Canton volleyball team had no trouble beating Sayre on Thursday, as the Warriors swept the match.
Canton won the first set, 25-13, and each of the final two sets by a score of 25-12.
Alexis Frisbie led Sayre with eight digs, and Aliyah Rawlings had a team-high five assists.
Madison Belles and Rachael Vandermark each tallied three digs in the match.
Makenna Garrison aced one serve, and also recorded two kills and two digs.
Emma Smith added on three assists and one dig.
Sayre will host Williamson at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Canton plays on the road against Williamson on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
North Penn-Liberty 3, Athens 0
Athens was swept by North Penn-Liberty in NTL volleyball action on Thursday night.
After NP-L took the first set, 25-6, Athens kept it closer in the second, but fell, 25-20.
NP-L won the third set, 25-14, to secure the match.
Jenny Ryan recorded 21 digs to lead the Wildcats, while Cailin McDaniel had 17 and Ally Martin had 13.
Ryan also aced two serves and tallied three kills.
Taylor Walker led the team with seven kills and Martin had fve.
“We played like a team and played like we were winning. Attitudes were awesome and play was hard. As a coach, that’s what you want to see,” Athens coach Heather Hanson said. “NP-L is a great team. They’re scrappy and we definitely have to earn our points.”
Wyalusing 3, Williamson 0
The Wyalusing volleyball team defeated Willamson 3-0 on Thursday night, but the game was much closer than the score line implied.
The Lady Rams won 25-20,25-23,25-23.
Emilee Otis had 27 assists and 12 digs for Wyalusing. London Edwards recorded a team-high 28 digs, along with five kills and one service ace.
Reanne Rodriguez and Priscilla Newton each had 27 digs for the Lady Rams.
Hannah Ely led Wyalusing in kills with 12.
Wyalusing travels to play Cowanesque Valley on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
